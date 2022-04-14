ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Sapphire Preferred Brings Back 80K Welcome Bonus

By Robin Saks Frankel
 1 day ago
It’s back! On April 14, 2022 the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card boosted its bonus, bringing back its 80,000 point welcome offer for new cardholders who can meet the minimum spending requirement. The previous offer was for 60,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points after spending $4,000 in the first three months from account opening, which is worth up to $750 when redeemed for travel through the Chase Travel Center.

Now, new cardholders can earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

The Sapphire Preferred holds a top spot on Forbes Advisor’s best cards for travel list for its laundry list of perks and rich rewards structure. Highlights of the card include:

  • Annual fee: $95
  • Rewards: Earn 5 points per dollar on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3 points per dollar on dining and 2 points per dollar on all other travel purchases and 1 point per dollar on all other purchases.
  • Redemption bonus: Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel or against eligible purchases using Chase’s Pay Yourself Back tool.
  • Up to $50 hotel statement credits: Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards.
  • Account anniversary bonus: Get bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year. That means if you spend $25,000 on purchases, you’ll get 2,500 bonus points.
  • No foreign transaction fees
  • Travel and purchase protections: This includes trip cancellation/interruption insurance, primary insurance coverage for rental cars, lost luggage reimbursement, extended warranty coverage and more.

Should You Apply?

If you’re considering adding the Sapphire Preferred card to your wallet, know that Chase has a “one Sapphire card only” rule where if you already own a Sapphire Reserve card, or have closed your account but received a new cardmember bonus on one in the last 48 months, you will not be eligible to apply.

You also may not be eligible for this card if you’ve opened more than five credit card accounts in the past 24 months, which is known as Chase’s 5/24 rule and is intended to deter applicants from “churning”, which is when someone signs up for a credit card just to get the welcome bonus and doesn’t plan on keeping or using the card long-term.

However, if you think you’re eligible for the card and you’re looking for a travel card that’s low on annual fees but comes packed with an array of benefits, the Chase Sapphire Preferred delivers. And, with the current welcome offer you can be well on your way to covering the expenses for your next adventure.

