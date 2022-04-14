Building better buildings

A weather station along with benches sit for students to utilize. Sarah Zhao | Staff Photographer

Purdue already focuses on building sustainability, but students say there is more Purdue can do to mitigate the contribution of campus building to climate change.

The Purdue climate action plan, released by Purdue students for climate action, dedicated a section of the CAP to outline how Purdue can learn from three different methods that are being utilized globally to make buildings and infrastructure more energy efficient.

The plan recommends building all new campus buildings to be green certified, updating older buildings to save energy and implementing green roofs on campus buildings.

“Institutional consumption from buildings presents a significant usage of university’s energy supply and sometimes an opportunity to sequester carbon or remove it from the atmosphere as well,” the authors explained in the introduction to the section.

Opportunities for new buildings

“LEED provides a framework for healthy, efficient, carbon and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership,” states the definition from the U.S. Green Building Council website, an organization that awards buildings this certification all over the world.

The plan outlines the importance of all newer Purdue buildings meeting LEED certification standards. LEED, which stands for Leader in Energy and Environmental Design, is an internationally recognized certification that not only distinguishes buildings as energy efficient, but can elevate them in eight sustainability categories, including water efficiency and materials and waste management. There are four types of LEED certifications that run on a point basis.

Purdue has 15 different buildings on campus that are LEED-certified. Buildings like the Honors College and the Co-Rec have a gold rating, the agricultural and biological building has a silver rating and Meredith South dorm and Freida Parker dorm (formally Griffin North) are LEED certified.

Purdue currently mandates that all new buildings with a budget of $10 million or greater will be required to meet the silver LEED (3rd highest of four) certification, according to Purdue’s physical facilities website.

Projects that cost less than $10 million to construct will be built to be high performance buildings. “Expectations (are) high for all projects, regardless of their size,” according to the Purdue facilities website.

Purdue facilities were unable to provide a more detailed description of what this would look like.

Timothy Cason, a professor of economics in the Krannert School of Management, agreed with the idea of LEED certifying all new buildings.

“A lot of universities are requiring all new buildings to be green certified buildings,” Cason said. “Purdue is producing some of these (buildings), but it’s not a priority.”

The CAP aims to change the policy from only achieving a silver LEED certification for new buildings that need over ten million dollars to construct, to achieving a platinum LEED certification (the highest LEED certification) to all new buildings on Purdue’s campus.

No buildings on Purdue’s campus meet the criteria to be platinum LEED certified.

The CAP estimates a 40% reduction in energy emissions when retrofitting one building with LEED certification at a platinum level. The estimate again came from the 2007 carbon neutrality study done by Energy Star.

The students decided not to estimate the costs due to a lack of data available on this topic.

Fixing current buildings

Retro-commissioning involves modernizing the systems and structures of older buildings with the purpose of having them operate on the same efficiency levels as buildings made in the current decade, said Mason Merkel, senior in the College of Engineering and contributor to the CAP.

“(Retro-commissioning for Purdue) mainly involves targeting the heating, ventilation and AC systems (as) well as the lighting, steam and chilled water processes,” Merkel said.

There are about 50 buildings built before 1970 that are still actively used, according to the Purdue library archives website. Twenty of those buildings were built between 1874-1950. The other 25 were built in the next 20 years from 1950-1970. Merkel said most buildings have seen renovations but not on a “retro-commissioning scale.”

Purdue retro-commissioned the Purdue facilities building in 2002, when the four-year-old building saw renovations that led to a 16% reduction in energy consumption, as reported in the CAP.

Cason said energy conservation through retrofitting represents low-hanging fruit for mitigating campus emissions.

For instance, some aspects of retrofitting are relatively simple, he said, such as installing more efficient light bulbs, lighting timers and smart heating systems.

To accurately estimate the effects that retro-commissioning will have on Purdue’s campus, Merkel said they had to calculate the numbers based off of a carbon neutrality study done in 2007 by the company Energy Star, a government-backed energy company that offers unbiased energy savings assistance all over America.

10-15% energy savings was calculated if a majority of larger, more commonly used buildings were to be retro-commissioned, according to student calculations using the data from the 2007 Energy Star study.

This would reduce energy use on campus by about 46.5 million kilowatts/hour (kWh). The Purdue Memorial Union, Lilly Hall of Sciences and the Stewart Center were the three buildings quoted to be in that majority of larger buildings.

There are a number of innovative technologies and policies taking shape at universities across the country that Purdue might adopt.

Robert Koester, a professor of architecture at Ball State University who has been involved with the climate action planning process since 2006, said innovative funding has played a critical role.

For instance, BSU established a green revolving fund system that helps fund retro-commissioning on its campus.

In a green revolving fund, money generated by reducing emissions is invested into retrofitting to further drive down emissions, Koester said.

By reducing emissions, BSU generated prevented emission credits that can be sold on the Voluntary Carbon Market to companies interested in purchasing them as carbon offsets.

BSU has sold their offsets to large companies like Chevrolet, generating a source of income in addition to pursuing its emission reduction goals.

“We can use those funds we make to reinvest into retro-commissioning on campus,” Koester said. “We can retrofit the fan system in building X or install solar panels on the roof of building A. It’s a way of snowballing impact from offsets we create.”

The authors of the CAP estimated a cost of $9.3 million to fund retro-commissioning for all older buildings on campus.

Building better roofs

The last section of the buildings portion in the CAP is about the effectiveness of ‘green roofs’ on campus. A green roof is a roof that has a layer of plant life or vegetation over a flat rooftop.

This green layer acts as an insulation layer, absorbing harsh weather like rainstorms, wind and snow. The vegetation can absorb and hold CO2 emissions, also known as carbon sequestration, the range of which depending on how large the green roof is.

There are two green roofs on campus, both accessible to the public. The first is located on the roof of Schleman Hall and was installed in 2008, the second is on the roof of Hampton Civil Engineering Hall and was installed in 2012.

The green roof on Hampton was reported to have cost $900,000 to install, according to a Purdue news report in 2012. $125,000 of that was raised by civil engineering undergraduate students over a 2-year period before installment.

Penn State is home to one of the first schools to offer a course educating students of all majors about green roof technologies.

The university produced a study showing how effective green roofs were at mitigating large fluctuations of roof temperatures in warmer months, which reduces the money spent on heating and cooling.

“It acts as a thermal insulator,” Merkel said. “During the summer, the plants on top of the building insulate the rest of the building from all the direct solar radiation hitting the building, versus if you had a blacktop roof or something like that. (For a standard roof) you’d have to use much more energy on cooling, but with a green roof, the plants insulate the building from that.”

The CAP referred to the most generally used type of green roof in order to make their assessment: an extensive green roof with at least one small tree, which will be low cost and low maintenance, as opposed to an intensive green roof which is much larger, high cost and high maintenance.

The CAP plans to have green roof soil layers less than 15 cm and will not be too heavy on its designated rooftop. The CAP quoted 15 different buildings around campus deemed suitable to sustain an extensive green roof.

Assuming that all 15 buildings cited in the plan were to receive installments, the green roofs were estimated to cost $47 million.

Editor’s Note: This reporting is supported by Carbon Neutral Indiana, a nonprofit helping “individuals and businesses clean up their carbon footprints.”