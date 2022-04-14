ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Nine Named to All-ACC Academic Team

seminoles.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTallahassee, Fla. – Nine members of the Florida State swimming and diving teams were named to the 2022 All-ACC Academic Team on Thursday. Izaak Bastian, Mason Herbet and Jakub Ksiazek were named to the men’s team, while Nina Kucheran, Jenny Halden, Tania Quaglieri, Edith Jernstedt, Gloria Muzito and Rebecca Moynihan were...

seminoles.com

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Spring signing period: Area athletes make college signings official

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The spring signing period is the final block of the school year for high school athletes to make it official and sign letters of intent with college programs. Local athletes began signing that college paperwork Wednesday and that period continues throughout the coming weeks. Don’t see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

Athletes to get paid for good grades at Virginia Tech

Getting good grades as an athlete at Virginia Tech will soon pay off — literally. Virginia Tech said Thursday it plans to financially reward student athletes on their academic progress in the wake of last June’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in Alston vs. NCAA. “We are pleased to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Cape Gazette

Athletes of the Week April 15

A high-flying senior hitter for the Indian River volleyball team, Carson turned in a dominating performance April 13 at Cape, as the Indians knocked the Vikings from the ranks of the unbeaten in straight games. Barner is a 6-foot-4, blond, lean and springy player with serious ups who often drives home non-returnable kill shots. “He is obviously a difference maker in a game,” said Cape coach Tyler Coupe. “But in addition to his tremendous vertical game, he is a smart player and a team player who obviously just enjoys being out there.” Barnes is also an accomplished beach player. He and his partner Ayden Keeter won the 18U boys USA Volleyball National Beach Tour junior championship in Florida in July 2021. This fall, Carson will attend Webber International University in Babson Park, Fla., where he will play beach and indoor volleyball.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sociology#Exercise Physiology#Ncaa Championships#Swimming#Diving#All Acc Academic Team#Kucheran#Halden Lrb
The Spun

Former College Football Player Has Died At 26

The college football world is in mourning following the passing of a former Arkansas football player. Brian Wallace, who played on the offensive line for the Razorbacks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was just 26 years old. “Our hearts are broken,” the team said...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Ledger

Boys lacrosse: Despite some setbacks, Bartow enjoys historic season

A throng of Bartow High fans were yawping at officials to enforce calls as Yellow Jacket coaches urged their boys lacrosse team to lock players on the crease against Newsome High, the ninth-ranked Class 2A team in Florida. And while Bartow lost to the eventual district champion, it was still a season for the ages for Bartow...
BARTOW, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
HometownLife.com

This local middle school coach is set to win his 600th career game

In the history of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, only 18 different boys and girls varsity basketball coaches have won 600 games or more during their careers. That includes both Bloomfield Hills Marian coach Mary Cicerone and Hartland girls coach Don Palmer, who both elected to retire after this most recent season.
CANTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy