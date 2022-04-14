ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Chinese National Sentenced in Agricultural Espionage Conspiracy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Chinese national formerly residing in Missouri was sentenced to 29 months in prison and a $150,000 fine for conspiring to commit economic espionage. Xiang Haitao pleded guilty to the charge in January. Court...

