(TNS) - At least eight tornadoes struck South Carolina on Tuesday last week, approaching the state's yearly average in a single day. The National Weather Service of Columbia states that five counties suffered damage from the twisters, one of which reached powerful EF-3 status, meaning it generated winds between 136 and 165 mph. The NWS now estimates that eight tornadoes hit the state, up from the five it had estimated late last week. Also, 55 homes were destroyed or damaged by the storms last week.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO