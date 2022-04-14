ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Focus On Fruit for 04/14/22

pnwag.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s Focus on Fruit, Jon DeVaney, Executive Director of the...

www.pnwag.net

Gin Lee

Planting pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit

Cutting a pomegranate/ planting pomagrante seeds/Gin Lee. Pomegranates are one of the easiest and hardiest seeds to germinate. Today, I will be showing you the steps on how to germinate pomegranate seeds from pomegranate fruit.
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
Gin Lee

Germinating peach seeds

This peach seed has been in cold storage / germinating process for three weeks /Gin Lee. Did you know that you can plant peach seeds from store-purchased peaches? Today, I will show you the technique that I used to germinate peach seeds.
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Reno

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.
RENO, NV
Phys.org

Pumpkin production can benefit from conservation practices

Pumpkins (Cucurbita pepo) are a common vegetable crop sold at local pumpkin patches and farmers markets, in addition to commercial production. In 2019, the value of harvested pumpkin was worth $180 million. In addition to the value of harvested pumpkins for commercial use (canned pumpkin, produce departments, etc.) pumpkins are...
KANSAS STATE

