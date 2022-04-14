ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seahawks likely won't draft a QB in 2022 after re-signing Geno Smith

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhioR_0f9XUPZw00

The Seahawks are re-signing quarterback Geno Smith, which makes him the favorite to be their starter at the outset of the 2022 season. According to Bob Condotta at the Seattle Times, Smith’s contract is a one-year deal with a base salary somewhere between $3.5 million and $4 million with incentives that can push the total up to $7 million.

That’s a big raise for Smith, who earned it with three strong starts during the 2021 season while Russell Wilson was out with his finger injury. While it’s not a huge commitment for a quarterback, this development does likely mean that the Seahawks won’t be using one of their draft picks this year on a quarterback.

For one thing, this QB class is supposed to be pretty weak compared to recent drafts – and especially when compared with the 2023 group. The only prospect that was really worth considering is Liberty’s Malik Willis, whose game has at least a passing resemblance to Wilson’s when he’s at his best. However, the great showing Willis put on at his pro day likely put him out of reach for Seattle with the No. 9 overall pick.

This offseason has demonstrated that you can’t rule out any scenario with 100% certainty, but going forward fans should expect the Seahawks not to take a QB this year.

Looking ahead, their depth chart at quarterback should be:

QB1: Geno Smith

QB2: Drew Lock

QB3: Jacob Eason

To put it kindly, Lock hasn’t developed into a reliable starter as of yet but it makes more sense to give him the opportunity if Smith either fails or gets injured rather than use draft capital on what would be a third-string rookie QB. Only Eason is under contract beyond next season, so unless one of them turns in a truly-impressive ’22 campaign odds are this team will be shooting to draft its next starter in 2023.

Smith re-signing makes a QB pick unlikely but not impossible. It definitely crushes the idea to trade for another veteran already in the league like the Browns’ Baker Mayfield or Gardner Minshew of the Eagles. Free agent wild cards like Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick are also surely off the table.

Geno is the man, at least for now.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Broncos Lineman Has A Promise For Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was sacked plenty of times over the course of his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. The good news for Wilson though is that he should have much better protection now that he’s on the Denver Broncos. Shortly after Wilson was traded to Denver, he went on FaceTime...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

NFL Mock Draft: Vikings Trade Down With Steelers For 2023 First-Round Pick

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, the idea of the Vikings trading back in the first round continues to be one that makes a lot of sense. If players like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner, Kyle Hamilton, and Derek Stingley Jr. are off the board, it might behoove GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah to move down and take a player with similar potential to one he could grab with the 12th pick.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Drafts#American Football#The Seattle Times#Liberty#Lock
49erswebzone

Michael Irvin argues that 49ers’ QB has held Deebo Samuel back

One Hall of Fame wide receiver hopes the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Deebo Samuel stay together for a long time. It's a marriage that will be successful for both team and player. The 49ers would benefit from keeping their explosive and dynamic young star, an offensive asset in the future for second-year quarterback Trey Lance. Samuel would benefit from staying with Kyle Shanahan, the creative offensive mind who has brought out the best in the receiver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Seem Content To Give Drew Lock A Real Chance

The Seattle Seahawks have gone through the NFL offseason without signing a replacement for Russell Wilson. Seattle traded the quarterback to Denver for players and draft picks. One player they got in the trade was quarterback Drew Lock. With the 2022 NFL Draft coming soon, and the team holding firm...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals hold official NFL draft visit with sleeper WKU defender

A sleeper edge defender that has recently been gaining some steam heading into the draft could be on the Cincinnati Bengals‘ radar. The Bengals hosted Western Kentucky edge DeAngelo Malone on a private workout, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Wilson reports Malone also had private workouts lined up with the Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. On top of that, he’ll also visit the Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons along with the Colts and Broncos.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mina Kimes shares ideas for the Seahawks' No. 9 overall pick

The Seahawks are less than two weeks away from ushering in their next generation of talent in the 2022 NFL draft. Heading into this draft class they’re down one star quarterback but unlike in previous years they actually have a high pick. For the first time since 2010, they hold a top-10 overall selection, which puts them in rare position to land a real difference-maker.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy