ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Can Nets defeat Celtics in first round of playoffs?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRQ1Y_0f9XT66P00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The tables have turned between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the regular season, with each taking a similar path to their matchup in the Eastern Conference postseason.

The Celtics have the momentum; they go into the 2022 NBA playoffs from a position of strength. It is the Nets who had to fight back from the ravages of injury to secure a spot in the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

Both teams are among the most elite offenses in the league, and both teams have a key frontcourt player who might return later in the series. Brooklyn has a championship pedigree, and Boston by far the better defense — which team is going to win and advance?

The host of the “Locked on Today” podcast Peter Bukowski recently weighed in on a recent episode, hearing from guest Adam Armbrecht about how the Nets might be able to pull out a win against Boston.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes!

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Eastern Conference#Celtics Wire
ClutchPoints

Tar Heels star Armando Bacot makes massive decision on future

The first season for the North Carolina Tar Heels under head coach Hubert Davis was unbelievably successful. They beat the Duke Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s last home game and in their first-ever matchup in the NCAA Tournament. As an eighth seed, they made it to the National Championship Game behind incredible performances from several players. Armando Bacot returning to UNC became the thought on everyone’s mind after their season ended.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s blunt double down on LeBron James team-up comments

Last week, a clip of HBO’s “The Shop, Interrupted” was released where Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked if he could play with any current player, who would it be. He answered Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. Of course, that prompted the media to then ask Curry for his take. He jokingly brushed it off saying “I’m good right now.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Celtics' Jayson Tatum knows Nets aren't a typical No. 7 seed

The No. 2 vs. No. 7 seed series in the NBA playoffs are often not very competitive and end fairly quickly, and that's because the team with homecourt advantage is typically a much better squad. The upcoming first-round matchup between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets is likely to be...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

Chris Webber Calls Out Anthony Davis: NBA World Reacts

During an appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast this week, former NBA star Chris Webber had a harsh message for Anthony Davis. Webber made it clear he doesn’t believe Davis can be the star for any team. He thinks Davis needs a better player – like a LeBron James – alongside him to be successful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley fined by NBA for postgame behavior

Patrick Beverley went absolutely wild after his Minnesota Timberwolves beat the LA Clippers in their play-in game on Tuesday night, and that behavior is now costing him. The NBA announced Thursday they have fined Beverley $30,000 for his inappropriate statements, “including the egregious use of profanity.”. What kind of...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy