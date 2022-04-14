Can Nets defeat Celtics in first round of playoffs?

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The tables have turned between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the regular season, with each taking a similar path to their matchup in the Eastern Conference postseason.

The Celtics have the momentum; they go into the 2022 NBA playoffs from a position of strength. It is the Nets who had to fight back from the ravages of injury to secure a spot in the playoffs via the play-in tournament.

Both teams are among the most elite offenses in the league, and both teams have a key frontcourt player who might return later in the series. Brooklyn has a championship pedigree, and Boston by far the better defense — which team is going to win and advance?

The host of the “Locked on Today” podcast Peter Bukowski recently weighed in on a recent episode, hearing from guest Adam Armbrecht about how the Nets might be able to pull out a win against Boston.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their takes!

