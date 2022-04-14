ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Nets' Ben Simmons could return as soon as Game 4 of Brooklyn-Boston series

By Justin Quinn
 1 day ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics might have a more difficult out to consider later in their series with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 East playoffs with news from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that injured Nets forward Ben Simmons may be available to make his debut with Brooklyn in Game 4. “I am told Simmons is targeting Games 4, 5 or 6 for making his … debut,” related Windhorst on ESPN’s “Get Up”.

“For seven, eight weeks now I’ve heard nothing but pessimism on the Ben Simmons front, and that has switched dramatically in the last few days,” he added, noting he has been skeptical given recent reports suggesting that the former 76er has not even progressed to 1-on-1 work in his rehab process.

With rumbles starting Celtics center Robert Williams III may also return early, we may see the defensive stakes rise dramatically in the second half of the series. Whether either remains in game shape for high-level postseason play is another matter entirely, and only time will tell.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire.

Hubert Davis has high praise for Leaky Black

Just days after Armando Bacot announced he was returning for his senior season, Leaky Blackmade his return official as well. On Friday, Black took to social media to announce he would use his final year of eligibility and return for a fifth season with North Carolina. This now gives UNC three of their starting five from that Final Four team with a decision from Caleb Love pending. After Black made his announcement, head coach Hubert Davis had nothing but praise for the forward not only as a basketball player but more importantly as a human being. Here is what Davis had to say...
COLLEGE SPORTS
