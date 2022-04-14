Report: Nets' Ben Simmons could return as soon as Game 4 of Brooklyn-Boston series

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics might have a more difficult out to consider later in their series with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 East playoffs with news from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst that injured Nets forward Ben Simmons may be available to make his debut with Brooklyn in Game 4. “I am told Simmons is targeting Games 4, 5 or 6 for making his … debut,” related Windhorst on ESPN’s “Get Up”.

“For seven, eight weeks now I’ve heard nothing but pessimism on the Ben Simmons front, and that has switched dramatically in the last few days,” he added, noting he has been skeptical given recent reports suggesting that the former 76er has not even progressed to 1-on-1 work in his rehab process.

With rumbles starting Celtics center Robert Williams III may also return early, we may see the defensive stakes rise dramatically in the second half of the series. Whether either remains in game shape for high-level postseason play is another matter entirely, and only time will tell.

