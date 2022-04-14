ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

The Dallas Cowboys Football Field Like You’ve Never Seen It Before!

By Leo
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
Fox Sports 1510 KMND
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wanted to run around the Dallas Cowboys football field and shoot people with NERF guns? Um, hello sign me up! Who doesn't love NERF guns? We have all played with them at some point in our lives. Well, this takes it to another extreme! Have you heard about...

foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Beach Video Goes Viral

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be releasing their annual swim calendar later this year. Earlier this spring, the iconic cheerleading team took to the tropics to shoot their annual swimsuit calendar on the beach. Today, the Cowboys released a rehearsed beach video. The Cowboys’ 2022 swimsuit calendar will surely be...
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

See Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Jason Garrett Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Gary Brown served as the Dallas Cowboys’ running backs coach under Jason Garrett from 2013-19. On Sunday, the 52-year-old former assistant and NFL running back tragically lost his battle with cancer. Brown’s passing has hit his former players and teammates hard. Garrett, who worked alongside the Williamsport, Pa. native...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Embarrassing Mistake

During a press conference on Wednesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced some new sponsorships for his franchise — including Nike. In making that announcement, Jones made a truly unfortunate blunder. When telling a story about how he once welcomed former world No. 1 tennis player Monica Seles...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Arlington, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
State
Montana State
The Spun

Wade Phillips Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

The XFL has finalized the hiring of all eight head coaches ahead of its inaugural season in 2023. League co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the final list during an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Wednesday. Among these notable names is former NFL...
NFL
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T Stadium#Celebrity#Guns#American Football#The At T Football Field#Nerf#Guinness World Records
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers need to replenish their receiving corps after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Step one of that operation took place today, when the team reportedly signed veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to insider Jordan Schultz. Watkins visited Green Bay today, and is signing...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Jerry Jones makes bold statement about Cowboys’ NFL Draft plans

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed that the team could turn some heads and trade up in the first round. Later this month, the NFL Draft will get here and Dallas Cowboys fans everywhere will be waiting to see what Jerry Jones and the front office do to help this team improve. Could a surprise move be on the way?
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hogs quarterback to transfer to Houston, play for the Cougars

The rise of KJ Jefferson for Arkansas at quarterback has been magnificent for the Razorbacks football program. It’s also created some casualties. His back-up Malik Hornsby, initially entered the transfer portal over the winter before pulling his name back. Hornsby has since seen time as the No. 2 and at wide receiver in an effort Arkansas is making to get him on the field more often. Lucas Coley entered the portal and never left. On Friday, his destination was revealed as Houston. Coley came to Arkansas as a three-start dual-threat quarterback in the Class of 2021. With Jefferson just two years ahead and...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Rumored To Be Eyeing Top NFL Draft Prospect

The Dallas Cowboys look to be after one of the top wide receiver prospects in the NFL Draft. The Cowboys reportedly want Chris Olave, but most teams would also share that sentiment. Olave is one of the best receivers in the draft and could be gone by the time Dallas...
ARLINGTON, TX
Axios Denver

Hot Home: Broncos QB Russell Wilson buys Cherry Hills listing for $25 million

The house makes the home for Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his celebrity wife, Ciara, who purchased a $25 million, 20,060-square-foot mansion in Cherry Hills Village to cement their status as Denverites.By the numbers: The Denver mansion, built in 2018, sits on five acres, has four bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. There's also a 2,590-square-foot indoor swimming pool, a nine-car garage, a basketball court and a guest apartment on the property.Details: Duchess Investments LLC., an independent investment firm based in Seattle, bought the two-story Englewood listing, according to a deed filed with the Arapahoe County Clerk and Recorder's Office, Lily O'Neill at BusinessDen first reported and Axios later confirmed. The former Seattle Seahawks QB used Duchess Investments for a home purchase in Washington state in 2015, per Geekwire.The intrigue: Previously, the Denver metro area's priciest residential property — a Four Seasons Hotel penthouse — was sold in 2020 for $16 million.Flashback: The Denver Broncos traded for the quarterback in mid-March in a deal that represented "one of the largest trades in NFL history," ESPN sports reporter Adam Schefter wrote.Zoom out: On Tuesday, Wilson listed the family's 11,104-square-foot waterfront home in Bellevue, Wash., for $36 million.
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO
The Spun

Alabama Transfer Agiye Hall Schedules Major Visit

Alabama transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall will visit the Texas Longhorns on Friday, according to Mike Roach of 247Sports. Roach said the former four-star recruit’s trip could stretch through the weekend. Last week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced that the team suspended Hall for violating team policies. He...
AUSTIN, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

World’s Largest NERF Battle Happens At AT&T Stadium This Summer!

Have you ever wanted to run around the Dallas Cowboys football field and shoot people with NERF guns? Um, hello sign me up! Who doesn't love NERF guns? We have all played with them at some point in our lives. Well, this takes it to another extreme! Have you heard about this event? The first one was in 2016 and it's basically using the AT&T Football Field as a huge NERF Toy Pistol Fight! This looks so cool!
ARLINGTON, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
262K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox Sports 1510 KMND has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://foxsports1510.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy