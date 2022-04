How many times have you heard those tones and the 'arriving' announcements while riding the trains at DIA? How many times have you thought to make it all one song?. "Hold on," the voice says as it starts off, headed to A,B,C gates or to Baggage Claim; it's called the 'train call.' Currently, we hear the voices of 9News' Kim Christiansen and longtime Denver radio broadcaster Alan Roach doing the announcements along with that little jingle. You can hear it your head, right now, right?

