Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls, Texas Woman Accused Of Killing Her Mother By Sitting On Her

By Sean Alan
 2 days ago
A grand jury has indicted Jordan Farmer who was accused for killing her mother, Gloria Farmer. Last November, Gloria passed away, and suffocate to death, after her daughter sat on her. Originally, it was ruled that she died due to medical complications. However, a few days later a third roommate that...

