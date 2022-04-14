ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltic, OH

Antiques, collectibles, fishing lures, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

NOTE: new start time; we will start on outside rows at 4:30 p.m. and main ring at 5:00 p.m., so may run 2 rings part of evening. With Good Friday on the 15th we will be taking consignments Sat the 16th from 9 a.m. to. 3 p.m. and Monday...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE: Furniture, collectibles, home decor, and misc.

HIGH QUALITY FURNITURE & COLLECTIBLES. HOME DÉCOR. PICK UP: By appointment only! Mon, 4/4/22 from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm. A link will be included on invoice to schedule appointment. TERMS: 15% Buyer’s premium. Visa and Master Card only. Bidding closes for the first 5 items at 12:00 PM then 5 items per minute thereafter until the last item is sold.
GIRARD, OH
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE Firearms, air guns, accessories, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. PREVIEW/PICKUP LOCATION: KIKO Auction Gallery: 3201 Parkway St., Canton, OH 44708. Directions:. From I-77 (just north of downtown Canton) take the 13th St. exit. Take 13th St. west to Parkway St. and merge right to auction gallery. Watch for KIKO signs. PREVIEW:...
CANTON, OH
Farm and Dairy

3/29-4/5 at 1PM. Antiques, jewelry, original art, and misc.

Absolute auction – all sells to the highest bidders. PICKUP LOCATION: Akron, OH. Address to be given to winning bidders. PICKUP: THURSDAY – APRIL 7 – 2022 – 4:00-6:00 P.M. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. ONLINE TERMS: Visa, MasterCard & Wire Transfer accepted. 15% buyer’s premium...
AKRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

2014 Silverado, collectibles, household, and misc.

2014 Silverado 4×4 1500 LT – 93k miles – Tow Pkg, Cameras, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Chrome- Nice Truck!. TOOLS & Such: Kobalt 60 gal High Output Upright Air Comp. Nut & Bolt Bins Loaded! Hitachi Angle Grinder, Marquette Cutting Torch head, Cleco ¾ Air Impact Wrench, IR 1” Air Impact (Parts), Air Punch Flange Tool, 6” Air Sander, Air Paint Guns, Floor Jack, Sand Blasting Canister Outfit, Clamps, Timing Light, Grease Gun, Creeper, Wire Wheels, Grinding Wheels. Craftsman: Shaper /Router, 11in Band Saw, Radial Arm Saw, Mortising Chisel Kit, 3-D Sander. Dremel 16” Scroll Saw, Porter Cable Sander, B&D Plunge Cut Router, B&D Mouse Sander, Skil Belt Sander, Genie Wet/Dry Shop Vac, Auto-Dark Welding Helmet. Vintage Chilton & Motor’s Auto Repair Books/Manuals. Heavy Steel Desk, Plastic Shelving Units, Metal Shelving. Lawn & Garden/Hand Tools. Barnwood & Assorted Lumber. 3 Mastercraft 215/60r 16 tires like new & others…
BUYING CARS
Farm and Dairy

Household, pool table, cub cadet, and misc.

Directions: State Route 7 or US-22 to State Route 213 Turn left at the top of the hill, FOLLOW SIGNS. Household Goods, Furniture, 5’ Wood Desk, 4-Drawer File Cabinet, Ingraham 7-Day Shelf Clock, Bronze Elephant, Collection of Bottlecaps (mostly local), Pool Table, Washer & Dryer, Cub Cadet Tractor, Mechanic Tools, Workbench, Woodworking Tools, Drill Press, Table Saw & MUCH MORE!
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

MONTHLY MACHINERY auction, equipment, and misc.

Machinery sells last Saturday every month on location at Buckeye Ag Museum parking lot at 877 West Old Lincoln Way, Wooster, Ohio. Just North of the fairgrounds. Look for the silo. EQUIPMENT: County Line cattle squeeze chute by Tartar w/ self- catch head gate, like new condition; older Ficklin Model...
WOOSTER, OH
Farm and Dairy

ONLINE antiques, household goods, tools, and misc.

I the undersigned will sell at Public Online Auction. Located at 42083 SR 344, Columbiana, Ohio 44408. Antiques: Fiestaware; cast iron toys; locks; pocket knives including Barlow, Remington, Case and advertising; wood planes, China and glassware including mixing bowls; Hall, jadeite, pigeon blood and pressed glass; turned leg drop leaf table and 6 chairs, oil can, violin, bow and case; barn lantern; wooden washing machine; black stenciled chairs; stenciled rug cutter rocker; Walnut 4 leg drop leaf stand; chrome dinette; pressed back rocker;
COLUMBIANA, OH
Farm and Dairy

Copper Kettle, wood bucket, sports memorabilia, and misc.

Due to the death of Skip Stutz the following will be sold at public auction at The Sprunger Building, 13071 Emerson Road, Apple Creek, Ohio 44606 (GPS: 4885 KIDRON ROAD). From ST. RT. 30 take Kidron Road south 4 miles located behind the Livestock Auction Barn. Copper kettle, wood buckets,...
SHOPPING
Farm and Dairy

Equipment, Kitchen equipment, saw mill, guns, and misc.

1 mile north of Sandy Lake on Rt 173. Watch for signs. EQUIPMENT: New Holland Silage Special BR740 round bailer extra sweep, Case 1949 VAC narrow front end, Kobelco sk50 excavator w/ buckets, Ford 1976 Dump truck, 1993 GMC pickup half ton for parts, Moline M-602 tractor, 2 Gravity wagons w/running gears, International 1 row corn picker, New Holland Crimper, New Holland 254 rake/tender 3 pt. hitch, International 203 self-propelled combine, 16 ft. trailer w/ramps no title, buzz saw, 3pt hitch finish mower, dirt scoop, 3 pt. hitch flail mower, 4 Gravely w/ multiple attachments, cement mixer, sm utility trailer, New Idea manure spreader needs work, New Idea one row corn picker, hay wagon, 22 ton Huskee Log Splitter, 240 NV Hawk Manure Spreader, Hay wagon w/ running gears, and 1978 GMC 6500 series cab & chassis 27,00 actual miles.
SANDY LAKE, PA
