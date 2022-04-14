ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

A Bento-sized list

By Sabrina Sanchez
morningbrew.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime-saving tools and products we’re really into rn. 💻 Traveling more? Create the perfect work...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

How to use the Window Startup Repair Tool

The Windows Startup Repair Tool is a handy feature in Windows 10. If Windows is not booting up correctly, or you are experiencing other issues that indicate corruption in your system, the Windows Startup Repair Tool can be used in an attempt to fix the issues. This will allow you...
SOFTWARE
morningbrew.com

Is hybrid work truly effective?

Burning questions of our time. Your thoughts on how much coworker interaction is too much:. I have definitely been experiencing social exhaustion. It’s comforting to know I’m not the only one. In my job, we went from coming into the office on an as-needed basis (probably under 10 hours/week) to working 100% in-person with 2 weeks’ notice. Combined with “optional” lunches and after-work gatherings, it’s a lot. I’ve taken more time off in the last 3 months than I did in the 15 months we worked remotely, and it’s absolutely because of the social exhaustion.—Shannon.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
morningbrew.com

Ajay Mehta’s three-brand empire

“If you feel like your best self, you will create amazing work.”. Ajay Mehta is an LA-based entrepreneur currently running some of your favorite D2C businesses. His cofounder/founder list includes celeb-loved astrology candle brand Birthdate Co., mindfulness and meditation-focused brand Therapy Notebooks, and his latest venture, Hill Station Coffee. This...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gadget Flow

Vivo X Fold smartphone features an aircraft-grade floating wing hinge to close flat

Switch to the Vivo X Fold smartphone to experience 2 displays in 1 device, both of which offering a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. In particular, it features a 6.53″ outer AMOLED display and a folding 8.03″ inner AMOLED E5 display. Perhaps the most impressive feature of this smartphone is its folding design, which utilizes an aircraft-grade floating wing hinge, enabling the Vivo X Fold to close completely flat. Or it’ll stay open at any angle between 60 and 120 degrees. Moreover, with a 4,600-mAh battery, it provides all-day use. And you get 66 watts through the cable that tops up the battery in just 37 minutes. You can also charge it wirelessly at up to 50 watts and reverse wireless charge at 10 watts simultaneously. For enhanced security, this smartphone includes 2 in-display fingerprint ultrasonic scanners. Finally, it’s equipped with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with 12 GB of RAM for optimal performance.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bento#Productivity#Evernote#Lunch Box#Laptop#Japanese
Digital Trends

Etekcity Smart Nutrition Scale review: data-rich tracking

Etekcity Smart Food Nutrition Scale “This smart food scale tracks the weight and nutritional content, but isn't the most intuitive device.”. When it comes to losing weight, the magic recipe is limiting calorie intake and exercise. Counting calories is all good and well, but the type of calories you’re consuming makes a big difference. Enter the Etekcity ESN00 Smart Nutrition Scale: It measures your food and lets you know what’s in it.
WEIGHT LOSS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Laptops
The Next Web

How to turn your home Wi-Fi password into a QR code for easy sharing

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. If your friends come over to your house, you might need to tell them your WiFi password. And if it’s a complex password, you would need to type it in for them.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Remove Connections on LinkedIn

We all have LinkedIn connections that we no longer want. Maybe you've connected with someone who is spammy, or maybe you're just not interested in that person's content anymore. Whatever the reason, it's easy to remove a connection on LinkedIn. So, read on if you want to know how to...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Today’s best tech deals — iPad Air (2022), 70-inch TV & more

If you’re a technophile, you’ll absolutely love today’s tech deals, whether you want a new laptop or an iPad. First up on the chopping block is the Inspiron 15 3000, a great little laptop if you’re looking for a budget-friendly device for work or study. The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 may not be as powerful as their i-series CPUs, but it’s still powerful enough to run the basics well, especially if we’re talking about productivity software. The RAM is admittedly a bit on the low side at 4GBs, but the 127GBs storage is a bit more reasonable, although we’d still probably grab an external hard drive to help supplement the storage. Where the Inspiron 15 3000 shines is the FHD screen, which comes in at 15.6 inches, giving you tons of screen real estate to do your work. The other upside is that there is a lot of space for a big keyboard, so this can be handy if you tend to type a lot. Of course, if you want something a bit more substantial but not necessarily gaming-related, we have some other great laptop deals for you to look at.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Quickly access the secret menu on your Android phone

When cellphones first came out, they did one thing: make phone calls. Our smartphones now are supercomputers stored in our pockets, and most of us don’t tap into their true potential. Tap or click here for seven things you didn’t know your Android could do. From hacks and...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Amazon Tech Deal of the Day: 45% Off Color Changing Wireless Mouse

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Trackpads are great when working on the road, but they don’t deliver the same precision and convenience that the best Bluetooth mouse can provide. If you’re frequently working with a laptop, whether at home or on the go, you’ll want to know about our top Amazon tech deal of the day. Amazon has some great discounts on wireless mice, including a popular model from Logitech. As always, you’ll want to act fast because who...
ELECTRONICS
morningbrew.com

Goodbye, minimalism: How Gen Z is reshaping retail product design

Skincare brand Starface wants its pimple patches to feel like jewelry. The zit-zapping star stickers are packaged inside a square smiley-face compact, which the company calls “Big Yellow.” On store shelves, that smiley is nested inside an electric-lemon box, emblazoned with playful bubble letters. It’s like a cutesy matryoshka doll for acne.
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Bed Pillow Sizes Guide

Finding the right pillow is an important element to a good night’s sleep. For anyone shopping for a new pillow, there are four common pillow sizes: standard, queen, king, and Euro. There are also specialty pillows for people with more unique needs. Finding the right pillow will depend in large part on your sleeping position, weight, height, and mattress type.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Are Loose-Fit Shoppers In For a Size Surprise?

Click here to read the full article. The new cycle sweeping through denim offers a welcome reprieve for an industry largely sidelined in the pandemic. After loungewear stole the spotlight during 2020, denim executives can hardly contain their glee at how jeans have reasserted their relevance to the consumer wardrobe. Relaxed-fit styles have seemingly supplanted the skinny, the Gen Z-canceled millennial ride-or-die. But as shoppers leap onto the loose-fit bandwagon and keep up with the celebrity-approved look, what this means for e-commerce returns—long a tough nut to crack—remains a question without clear answers. In the wake of lengthy isolations and perhaps...
RETAIL
The Fordham Observer

One Size Does Not Fit All

I hate to love Fashion Week. I marvel at the annoyingly gorgeous dresses that grace the runways. I embrace agonizing hours of fittings and shows. I swallow the hundreds of dollars worth of Ubers. Fashion Week is an escape. It gives me confidence and makes me feel like a princess — even if just for a few days. But this past season, I felt anything but special.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Why Don’t “Size-Inclusive” Brands Carry Plus Sizes In Stores?

When it pertains to size-inclusivity in fashion, the truth is harrowing: Inequality continues to run rampant through the industry today. For plus-size shoppers, that often means celebrating a brand’s expansion into extended sizes, but questioning whether or not those garments will be available to shop in-store, or online-only as has long been the case. As any plus-size consumer who has waited outside a fitting room for their thinner friends to exit or ordered six pairs of jeans online in hopes that one would work knows, this feeling can be incredibly othering.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy