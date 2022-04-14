ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

ONLINE: Collectibles, home decor, sporting goods, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLECTIBLES. HOME DÉCOR. SPORTING GOODS & MEMORABILIA. PICK UP: By appointment only! Tues, 4/19/22. 5 and less lots from 8:30 to 11:30 am. 6 and more...

Farm and Dairy

2014 Silverado, collectibles, household, and misc.

2014 Silverado 4×4 1500 LT – 93k miles – Tow Pkg, Cameras, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Chrome- Nice Truck!. TOOLS & Such: Kobalt 60 gal High Output Upright Air Comp. Nut & Bolt Bins Loaded! Hitachi Angle Grinder, Marquette Cutting Torch head, Cleco ¾ Air Impact Wrench, IR 1” Air Impact (Parts), Air Punch Flange Tool, 6” Air Sander, Air Paint Guns, Floor Jack, Sand Blasting Canister Outfit, Clamps, Timing Light, Grease Gun, Creeper, Wire Wheels, Grinding Wheels. Craftsman: Shaper /Router, 11in Band Saw, Radial Arm Saw, Mortising Chisel Kit, 3-D Sander. Dremel 16” Scroll Saw, Porter Cable Sander, B&D Plunge Cut Router, B&D Mouse Sander, Skil Belt Sander, Genie Wet/Dry Shop Vac, Auto-Dark Welding Helmet. Vintage Chilton & Motor’s Auto Repair Books/Manuals. Heavy Steel Desk, Plastic Shelving Units, Metal Shelving. Lawn & Garden/Hand Tools. Barnwood & Assorted Lumber. 3 Mastercraft 215/60r 16 tires like new & others…
#Sporting Goods#Collectibles#Cor#Auction#Home Decor#D Cor#Cne#Proxibid Com
