Nova, OH

Country Tool Rental Complete Retirement Dispersal Auction. Mini Excavators, Skid Loaders, 2022 Ford F-350 Trailers, Boats, UTVs, Camper, Tools, Furniture, Household Items and Firearms.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDY WHITE (419) 651-2152 – MARY HARTLEY (419) 651-3586 – JAKE WHITE – DREW TURNER – ADAM WELCH, APPRENTICE AUCTIONEER – SETH ANDREWS, BROKER. Auction by order of Country Tool Rental – Tim and Barb Roth, Owners. EQUIPMENT PREVIEW: FRI APR 15TH NOON...

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Green Acres Lawn and Landscaping dispersal, Bobcat skid steer, zero turn mowers, pickup and dump trucks, enclosed trailer, landscape trailers, equipment, power tools, and misc.

Green Acres Lawn And Landscaping Dispersal Auction!. Stihl Power Tools – Plows – Salt Spreaders – More!. All sells to settle the estate. LOCATION: 757 Stonecreek Rd. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Visit www.kikoauctions.com for full details. Auction By Order Of: Green Acres Lawn And Landscape Inc.
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
2006 Ford GT Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

• The 2006 Ford GT shown here has a current bid of $497,777 on the Bring a Trailer auction website. • The car shows 15,000 miles on its odometer. • Bidding ends Monday, March 21. Ford made quite a stir with the current second-generation of its GT supercar, which is...
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
Farm and Dairy

Metal signs, collectibles, feed sacks, tractor parts, thermometers, and misc.

Metal signs: Seed, Road & Advertising, Conneaut Lake Park: Dolphin Race foam sign & Yo Yo swings, Crocks & Jugs, Buttons, Runner sleds Seed box, RR lanterns, Feed Sacks: Burlap, Plastic Mesh & Cloth, Tongs, Ladles, JD 5 sp. Bicycle, Hay wagon, Hand cultivators, Tractor Parts: JD hood, JD fenders, Fordson toolbox, Farm All & Ford hoods, Wix filters, Cast iron implement seats, Scythes, Wood clamps, Metal gas cans, Milk jugs, Metal bookcases w/glass shelves, Metal shelving, Yellow depression & Crackle glass, Wood barrel, Wood crates, Metal cake plates, Book shelves, Tools, Metal cars, Erector set, Lionel construction kit pieces, Microphone, Saddle, Fire hose wood reel, Round folding cafeteria style tables, Metal post office boxes, Chicken crate, Planes, Porcelain table top, Glass & Brass door knobs, Stieff putter coffee & tea set, Primex tin, Check writers, Gulf, Sears & Valvoline cans, Meat grinders, Ash bucket, Greyhound & Rodeo Wagon child wagons, Croquet set, Thermometers: Star Beacon & JD, Electric arrow sign, Feed carts, Orchard ladders & Step ladders, Lard press, Dietz carriage lamps, Disney pieces, Antique dressers, Retro table w/4 chairs, Cameras, Rockers, Large dehorners, Trunk, RR insulators, Spiral spindle table, 2 man saws, Jars blue & clear, Big Jim electric crane plastic w/partial box, Funny Tortoise wind up toys in box, Fisher Price toys, Wood toy box, Brass fire nozzles, Baby doll cradles, Kitchen wares, Bird houses, Light houses, Bubble lights for emergency vehicles, Carpenters box, Lamps, Metal tubs, Stools,
JEFFERSON, OH

