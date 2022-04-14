ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidron, OH

’92 Buick Road Master, ’65 Chevy Impala, golf cart, collectibles, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 2 days ago

GOLF CART – COLLECTIBLES – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30....

www.farmanddairy.com

Farm and Dairy

Home on .66 Acres, truck, tools, and misc.

PUBLIC WATER – 2 BEDROOM – FINISHED ATTIC – 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GAS FURNACE – METAL STORAGE BUILDING – YORK TWP – MORGAN COUNTY OHIO – FORD F150 4X4 XL TRUCK – IH TRACTOR – HOUSEHOLD. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS with this...
MORGAN COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

1978 Ford F-150, firearms, collectibles, and misc.

1978 Ford F-150 4WD V8 351 automatic Short Bed Pick up w/Snowplow. 1976 Ford F-150 2WD V8 360 automatic 92k miles w/long bed. (2) Wilderness Systems Tsunami Kayak 14.5’ & 17.5’. FireArms: Ithaca Tikka O/U 12ga/.222rem Shot Gun/Rifle, (4) Smith & Wesson Model 29 in Presentation Cases to inc:...
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Auction 1: 3 bedroom home , Auction 2: 4 bedroom home both in Youngstown, OH, also selling Jeep Grand Cherokee, and misc.

Austintown Twp. & Schools – Mahoning Co. – City Utilities. Also Selling: One-Owner 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo – 26K Miles. Both homes & auto sell from Auction #1 location. To settle the estate, all sells on location: 480 Westgate Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44515. Directions: Take Burkey Rd. east of S. Raccoon Rd. or west of S. Meriden to Westgate Blvd. and north to address. Watch for KIKO signs.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Real estate, car, tractors, and misc.

4×4 TRACTOR – LAWN TRACTORS – BOAT – TRAILERS – TOOLS – HOUSEHOLD. Real Estate: 2 bedroom, one bath, vinyl sided ranch home with large kitchen & living room, full bath, newer mudroom addition, full partially finished basement w/ laundry area & ground level entrance, updated windows and roof, natural gas furnace & hot water or use the included outdoor woodstove for both heat & hot water. The property also features a 24’ x 24’ 2 car heated garage with 2 additional lean-tos for addition parking & storage. All situated on a .660+/- acre lot with a private well & septic. A great home in a central location that will appeal to anyone. Car/Tractors/Boat/Trailers: 2003 Chevy Impala w/ 160,000 miles, in good shape but may need head gasket; International 244 4×4 diesel tractor w/ Bushhog 1846QT loader, 3pth, wheel weights & 1,561 hrs.; Redmax YT2142F lawn tractor in like new shape w/ fabricated deck & only 62 hrs.; JD LT160 lawn tractor w/ 633 hrs. (rough); 1988 Sea Nymph Great Lakes Special 22’ foot boat w/ 4.3L engine, cuddy cabin, Merc. Alpha 1 outdrive, outriggers, electronics & Tee Nee trailer w/ title (boat may need rear main seal); Polaris enclosed snowmobile trailer; 10’ x 6’ utility trailer w/ wood deck, ramp & title; heavy duty firewood trailer (recently rebuilt) Equip./Tools: Huskee 22 ton vertical/horizontal log splitter w/Honda engine; Lincoln AC/DC welder; Hobart Handler 125 welder; Century 125GL welder; Makita table saw; upright air compressor; Honda powered Ryobi 3300 psi pressure washer; Jonsered CS2166 & Redmax G9000 chainsaws; generator; Troy-Bilt push mower; elec. sharpener; Mac tools & tool box; SK & other USA wrenches & sockets; Porter Cable cordless tools; pneumatic tools; lots of misc. tools; floor jack; jack stands; alum. ATV ramps; long handled tools; vise; ladders; heavy cords; gas cans; hardware & more! Tires: Set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler A/T P265/65 R18 tires w/ alloy GMC 6 bolt wheels (nice & lots of life left). Guns/Sporting: Smith & Wesson M&P Bodyguard .38 spcl. Handgun w/ laser site; Savage B mag .17 WSM w/ 3x9x40 scope & bipod; 2 Lakefield Mark 2 .22 rifles; Ruger M77 Hawkeye stainless steel .243 w/ composite stock & Burris 3x9x40 scope; H & R model 176 10 ga. mag shotgun; Remington 870 Wingmaster 12 ga., missing barrel; Winchester 15 gun safe w/ electric lock; Lots of Lake Erie fishing rods, reels, tackle, lures, nets, coolers, etc.; snowmobile helmets & suits; drag race starting tree; bikes; golf clubs; slate top pool table (nice shape). Ant. & Coll./Household: Some gold & silver jewelry; watches; lots of costume jewelry; Howard Miller weight driven wall clock; Amana washer & Maytag gas dryer; Gibson & Maytag upright freezers; chest freezer; GE dehumidifier; turkey fryer; kit. items; Christmas; décor; kit. table w/4 chairs; dressers; chests; beds; chairs; stands and more. There is something here for everyone! See auctionzip.com #1520 or nicollsandauctions.com for photos. Owner: The Gary L. Bidwell Estate, Tom Hershelman, Exec. SaraMaria Patterson, Atty.
REAL ESTATE
Farm and Dairy

Carleton Motors and Museum, collectibles, cars, parts, and misc.

Located 1708 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44515. Several Cadillacs 2006, 1992, 1968, 1970, low mileage Cadillac Eldorados, 2 Cadillac convertibles, Black Lincoln Mark 3, Golden Anniversary Lincoln Mark 5, 1986 Cadillac Cimarron with 5587 miles, Lincoln Town cars 2 and 4 door, 1967 Pontiac Catalina, Yamaha Golf cart with cab, large lot of factory wheels for Cadillacs and other vehicles, new and old stock tires, large lot of 70’s Grand Prix parts, wrecked convertible 1970 Cadillac, a few older Cadillac cars disassembled, Honda Gold Wing motorcycle partially disassembled, a lot of extra Cadillac parts, various car parts, bumpers fenders hoods grills, tools boxes, complete repair shop tools, bench grinder on stand, 2 wheel buffer on stand, sand blast cabinet, parts washer, vertical air compressor, metal shelving, metal storage cabinets, Large indoor Auction, street side parking, concession and Porta Johns on premise, Terms: All vehicles must be paid for in cash or certified funds with bank letter of credit to transfer titles or possession of vehicles; all vehicles will be held until funds clear our bank unless paid for in cash, attorney handles titles maybe a timely delay on titles, all parts and tools paid for by cash or credit card day of sale.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Pulls The Plug On Corvette Z06

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an icon that has been with us since 1963, but its time in the sun is now coming to an end. Despite spending a fortune on its engine and tuning the chassis to keep up with the demands of the Nurburgring, General Motors has made the call to kill the Z06 before legislation does. GM has realized that the future of mobility is electric, and allowing the Z06 to be released to the public would "send the wrong message." The shocking news comes from a statement in which GM's Senior Vice President of engine development, Dr. Ian Michael Joshing says, "We set out to evolve the Z06's engine from the one used in the C8.R Corvette race car. At the time, we thought it would be possible to reduce emissions, but the pursuit of the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 has proven too great an endeavor for Detroit's finest engineers." He goes on to say that while it would meet current legislative targets, incoming rule changes for 2024 would mean the Z06 would be extremely shortlived.
CARS
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Motorious

Set The Pace With This With This 1969 Camaro Pace Car

GM has been one of the biggest participants in the Indy pace car program. With the exception of the few years that another automaker got involved, every year GM would put its best foot forward helping to kick off one of the biggest racing events in the US and hoping to get the attention of the public. One of the most used models is the Camaro and one of the most popular is the first generation examples of the model. Although a 1967 model is probably the rarest, the 1969 Camaro Pace Car is an icon and this one could be yours as part of the upcoming Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction, April 21-22 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
CARLISLE, PA
Motorious

The Early Days Of Buick

These cars are legends of their time. Buick has been a staple of American automotive manufacturing since its creation in 1899 by the incredibly famous and border-line iconic David Dunbar Buick. This visionary and engineer started the company to transition the nation away from horse-drawn carriages and toward the internal combustion engine. At the same time, a scrappy young businessman had begun to build his own carriages due to his attraction toward transportation vehicles. His name was William Durant, and he was regarded highly for his extreme cunning and quick-witted charisma. These two men would eventually make Buick wildly successful together, and the latter would finally start up the General Motors Company with several automotive associates. But of course, we're here to talk about Buick, so here are a few of the most excellent cars to come from one of GM's first automotive manufacturers.
CARS
Motorious

1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod Is A Performance Master

Ford is known for its incredible performance on the American sales floor and drag strips across the nation. Many car enthusiasts dream of owning their own classic car, but these vehicles tend to have a significant problem. The issue plaguing most classic cars is the performance which typically falls far behind modern standards. For this reason, hot-rodded vehicles have become far more prevalent than in previous years as vintage car people search for a classic car that can keep up at the track. If that description sounds like your thought process when buying an older vehicle, this Ford might be for you.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Electric Chevy Blazer Could Be More Corvette Than Camaro

We love the GM Design Instagram account. Here you get to see all the weird and wonderful designs the GM team comes up with. Some make it into production, while others never see the light of day, but these designs always give us a glimpse into the future of GM cars. The latest creation to come out of the GM design laboratory is this racy SUV that looks like the electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer. The cool-looking design comes courtesy of Jason Chen, a creative designer for GMC, and we have to say that if GM decides to go in this direction when the Blazer does go electric, it should attract plenty of buyers.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Inventory reduction, antiques, collectibles, guns, and misc.

TOOLS – TOYS – GUNS – FURNITURE. Will sell the following at the Sprunger Building located on the Kidron Auction Grounds, Kidron, OH (for GPS use 4885 Kidron Rd., Apple Creek, OH 44606.) Kidron is located between Wooster and Canton, Ohio, 4 miles south of US Rt. 30.
KIDRON, OH
Farm and Dairy

2014 Silverado, collectibles, household, and misc.

2014 Silverado 4×4 1500 LT – 93k miles – Tow Pkg, Cameras, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Chrome- Nice Truck!. TOOLS & Such: Kobalt 60 gal High Output Upright Air Comp. Nut & Bolt Bins Loaded! Hitachi Angle Grinder, Marquette Cutting Torch head, Cleco ¾ Air Impact Wrench, IR 1” Air Impact (Parts), Air Punch Flange Tool, 6” Air Sander, Air Paint Guns, Floor Jack, Sand Blasting Canister Outfit, Clamps, Timing Light, Grease Gun, Creeper, Wire Wheels, Grinding Wheels. Craftsman: Shaper /Router, 11in Band Saw, Radial Arm Saw, Mortising Chisel Kit, 3-D Sander. Dremel 16” Scroll Saw, Porter Cable Sander, B&D Plunge Cut Router, B&D Mouse Sander, Skil Belt Sander, Genie Wet/Dry Shop Vac, Auto-Dark Welding Helmet. Vintage Chilton & Motor’s Auto Repair Books/Manuals. Heavy Steel Desk, Plastic Shelving Units, Metal Shelving. Lawn & Garden/Hand Tools. Barnwood & Assorted Lumber. 3 Mastercraft 215/60r 16 tires like new & others…
BUYING CARS
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
Farm and Dairy

Guns, coins, tools, and misc.

Beautiful Rural Setting in the heart of Jackson County (Wellston). Auction is for Grady & Sue Wickline who have decided it’s time to downsize. This is a FULL Auction. We will be running 2-Auction Rings! Guns & Coins not on Premise until day of Auction! TRACTORS: Ford 600, 601 & 860-All run! 2-Bottom Plow, 3pt Disc, Agritech 60” Rotary Cutter, (2) 72” Rear Blades, Woods GTC60-60” Tiller, Ford New Holland 72” Finish Mower, Bush Hog 60” Mower, King Kutter 72” Finish Mower, Miami Fishing Boat w/9.5 Evinrude & Trailer (No Title needed), Tokheim 300 Shell Gas Pump: Well over 400 lots of Tools (Power Tools, Hand Tools, Battery Op Tools): Wright Anvil (approx 100lbs), Lincoln Ideal Arc 250 Welder, Hobart Handler Welder, Generac GP3250 Generator, Other Generators, Topcon Rotating Laser, Delta 12” Bench Planer, (10) Pancake Air Compressors, Hilti Power Actuated Tool, Hilti Combihammer, Hilti Rotary Hammer, Milwaukee: Super Hawg, 1/2” Right Angle Drills, Rotary Hammer, approx 15 sets of Milwaukee 18v Batt Op Tools, DeWalt: Deep Cut Bandsaw, Chop Saw, approx 18 sets of DeWalt 20v Batt Op Tools; Many More Tools from Ryobi, Craftsman, few Air tools & More! (20) GUNS: Winchester Model 12, (2) Henry 45-70 Rifles (NIB), Remington Shotguns, Rare CZ 30th Anniv 9mm, Browning Hi-Power 9mm, Ithaca SKB Shotgun, etc! COINS: (2) Constitution Sets w/$5 Gold Coins, 40+ Silver Dollars, (2) 10ozt Silver Bars, American Silver Eagles, Currency, Type Coins & More! TERMS: Cash or Check (If known to us). Title held if paid by Check, Visa/MC w/3% Clerking Fee. Pos Id. Food.
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Machinery, trucks, tools, and misc.

TRACTORS: Minneapolis Moline: Beautifully restored 602 Diesel, WF, Parade Ready; 602 NF Gas; 670; 445 gas; U302 NF Gas w/ Loader; Jet Star 3 WF Gas w/ Loader; 670 gas (for parts); G VI LP w/ Cab (not running);. Farmalls: IH 364 Diesel w/ Loader; Farmall Cub (Restored); Farmall Cub...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ultra-Rare Fox Body Mustang Will Sell For Supercar Money

If recent car auction prices have taught us anything, it's that people are willing to splash out incredible amounts of money for the one particular model that tickles their fancy. This 1993 Ford Mustang Saleen SC Convertible appears to be tickling many fancies, as its almost $200,000 current bid is more than double the car's Concours condition value.
BUYING CARS

