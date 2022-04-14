ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Fmr. Ukrainian President: 'Help us to save the world'

By MSNBC.com
MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko reacts to the $800M in U.S. military...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petro Poroshenko
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Russia warns it has the ‘might’ to put enemies ‘in their place’ after Biden calls Putin war criminal

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fmr#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Kremlin says it is baffled by U.S. sanctions against Putin's daughters

April 7 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was bewildered by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions against President Vladimir Putin's adult daughters, describing the move as part of a broader Western frenzy against Russia. Fresh U.S. sanctions against Moscow over its military intervention in Ukraine on Wednesday...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy