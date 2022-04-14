ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls, Texas Woman Accused Of Killing Her Mother By Sitting On Her

By Sean Alan
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A grand jury has indicted Jordan Farmer who was accused for killing her mother, Gloria Farmer. Last November, Gloria passed away, and suffocate to death, after her daughter sat on her. Originally, it was ruled that she died due to medical complications. However, a few days later a third roommate that...

1063thebuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Woman pleads to hitting cyclist, then shooting him

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman who was charged with first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting in east Wichita has pled guilty to a lesser charge. A jury trial for Charity Blackmon, 32, was scheduled to begin Monday, but the district attorney’s office said she pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree intentional murder […]
WICHITA, KS
KRON4 News

San Jose police arrest woman on suspicion of killing her mother

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced they arrested 27-year-old Cheryl Ann Yee after she reportedly called police that she had killed her mother over the weekend. On Sunday, at approximately 12:24 p.m., SJPD responded to the 4800 block of Springdale Drive for a welfare check call. When police arrived, they […]
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texoma's Homepage

Woman sentenced to prison for kidnapping sister’s baby

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for kidnapping a baby, after being found competent to stand trial after treatment at the state hospital. Latoya Reece was judged competent in February after being committed to the state hospital. An evaluation found her incompetent to stand trial […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Q92

Woman Gives Her 12-Day Old Baby to Stranger in Corpus Christi

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi, Claudia Canales was driving down Commanche Street and noticed a woman walking holding a baby. As reported by KRIS-TV in Corpus Canales thought the woman looked lost and confused, so she pulled her car up to the woman. It was at that point, the woman asked her to take the 12-day old baby with her and she did!
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Child left in hotel room while parents drink in bar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department arrested two people late last week after a child was found alone in a hotel room. Laura Maples, 29, and Ronald Rollie, 32, have both been charged with Endangering/Abandoning a child.  According to an arrest affidavit, around 9:30 p.m. on April 1, officers responded to Ramada Inn at […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TODAY.com

Texas woman says hospital mistakenly claimed her husband was dead

Just a day after Betty Harris left her husband Bryant at a Texas rehabilitation center, she received a call from a nearby hospital informing her — mistakenly — that he was dead. Harris saw her husband on March 7 at Deerbrook Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation center, where he...
TEXAS STATE
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
truecrimedaily

Texas woman accused of fatally striking boyfriend with car because he was cheating on her

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested recently after allegedly intentionally hitting and killing her boyfriend with a car. According to a press release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, on March 19 at approximately 8:44 a.m., deputies responded to the 1700 block of Clay Drive to a report of a car accident. At the scene, authorities reportedly found 24-year-old Erick Sanchez, who had been fatally struck by Briana Lisset Soria in a black Chevrolet Camaro.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Texoma's Homepage

Don’t slam the door on your way out of court

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are in court and get upset when the judge rules against you, don’t slam the door on your way out of the courtroom. Police said a Wichita Falls woman found out months after the incident in a justice of the peace court that it doesn’t pay to show contempt […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
