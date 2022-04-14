Surprise Stadium public art pieces move forward

Ground Floor Artists will play host to its biannual art sale from 10 a,m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2 at the studio, 13342 W. Foxfire Drive, Suite 3, Surprise. Admission is free. More than 60 artists will be represented with artworks available for sale while the public will the opportunity to chat with artists and makers.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 27 DAYS AGO