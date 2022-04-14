Planning Board & Board of Adjustment Meeting Canceled

YORK – The county’s board of adjustment is an important entity – while the group doesn’t convene often, when it does, it typically is for phases of decisions and recommendations that need to be made regarding zoning, before the planning commission and board of commissioners. York...
Thanks to a recent change in state law and an utter lack of board control over meeting proceedings, the efficacy of the Waynesville planning board as an instrument of growth management is in serious doubt after what should have been two fairly routine development hearings devolved into a four-and-a-half hour circus.
ODESSA- The Odessa Board of Alderman will hold a regular session meeting Monday, March 28th. On the agenda includes an introduction and reading authorizing the city of Odessa to enter a lease agreement to finance the construction of a new city hall. The board will also discuss a proposed resolution approving and adopting the city of Odessa fee schedule. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. in the community building in Odessa.
