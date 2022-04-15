ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Audacy Check In: Lizzo on finishing her album and why it's time for a song like 'About Damn Time'

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uAcJ0_0f9WvFkm00

Lizzo checked in with Audacy’s Julia to let us know that it’s about damn time we heard her new single “About Damn Time,” and after hearing it we’d have to agree. The track, which debuted less than 24 hours ago, brings us one step closer to Lizzo’s new era.

Listen to Lizzo Radio now on Audacy

Having hooked us from the opening line “it’s bad b**** o’clock, yeah it's thick-thirty" - “About Damn Time,” is the perfect bop to listen to when you’re feeling your best, and want to quickly turn that around. Which is the exact reason why the song is so special to Lizzo .

For her, the song is a melodic cure for not just “being down and out about ourselves, but about life,” she tells Julia. "I think life had thrown some major traumas and hard experiences at us, especially globally these last few years. And I wanted to write a song that allowed us to take a moment and celebrate our survival, and celebrate how far we’ve come. And I think ‘About Damn Time’ does just that — it does it for me honey.”

As for how long the track has been percolating, Lizzo revealed that it’s actually the last song to complete her album, and she started working on it “about 2 months ago.” Before that however, as she noted, “my album was done in my eyes, and this was kind of like a Hail Mary song, because I didn’t really have anything on my album yet that felt like ‘Good as Hell’ to me.”

“When I’m on stage or having a bad day, I sing ‘Good as Hell’ and I immediately feel better, I wanted to write a song like that, and that's what ‘About Damn Time' really is.”

Being able to turn a bad situation or day into a good one with a song, is Lizzo’s love language. “Music is therapy for me, for sure,” Lizzo admitted, expressing that she’s always written, whether it be songs, stories, poems, it’s always been her form of escapism since she was a child up until now. Except now, “my escapism makes platinum records,” she added with a braggadocios laugh.

In case you missed it, yes Lizzo did in fact reveal that after having added “About Damn Time” to the tracklist, her album is now officially complete. So does that mean she’s ready to drop it? The answer to that ladies and gents, is a resounding uh-yes!

Answering Julia’s question of whether the album is complete, fully rounded and ready for us to hear, Lizzo responded, “Oh she round… she’s round, she’s think, she’s juicy, she’s curvaceous and she is REATTYY for the world.” Thursday, Lizzo revealed that the world would get to meet her new album on July 15 and her name, is SPECIAL .

Aside from getting her upcoming album ready for our listening pleasure, Lizzo has been staying busy working on her shapewear line Yitty, which she was wearing during the Check In btw, and is now officially available . With sizes ranging from 6X to XS, Lizzo’s curated designs are made to make anyone of any size feel ‘good as hell’ about themselves.

“I wanted to just change the conversation. I made a brand and a product very selfishly, I made something for me.” Which she did with the following questions in mind, “What did I want to see when I went to a website? What do I wan to see as a consumer? What do I want to wear? How do I want to feel when I put a piece of shapewear on or a garment on?” And then “applied them to the Yitty formula.”

"I’m the CEO and founder, I didn’t just slap my name onto this, my DNA is all through this b****… Yitty’s my nickname, my childhood nickname, like this is my s***.”

Explaining how the nickname came about, Lizzo, who’s real name is Melissa Jefferson, would be called Meyitta by her younger brother when he was trying to say her name. After her aunt took notice, she eventually shortened it it Yitty, and from then it stuck. “Even till this day people from Detroit they be like ‘hey Yitty.’”

For Lizzo having a full and vast range of sizing for Yitty was never in question, and as important as inclusivity was and is to the brand, it was just as important to “redefine sizing.”

"Because not only has shapewear been instrumental in making me feel bad about my body, so has sizing," Lizzo admitted. "They have this linear way of talking about size, like small and alllll the way to BIG.” Lizzo would often find herself scrolling, and just hoping she could find her size. Sometimes she did, others she didn’t, but regardless, she added “it still kind of put this feel of shame… and I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed of their size.”

Wanting every to feel that “their size is just their size,” Lizzo invented a "metronome system." Which for y’all non-music heads, a metronome, as Lizzo went on to explain, is a device used by musicians “that tells you the beats per minute and the pitch of a frequency. So you click it around and all of the notes and the scale are in a circle, and all of the BPMs are in a circle. And it just shows, nothing is fast, nothing is slow, nothing is high and nothing is low, it’s just what it is, and that how I feel like sizing should be.”

Intended to blur the lines between innerwear and outerwear, Lizzo, who wore girdles as a young girl and often found herself embarrassed, wants one thing to be very clear — Yitty was consciously made to make you proud.

So when discussing the hypothetical with Julia of sporting Yitty on date that ends up going well (if you know what we mean), Lizzo declared that in that moment the only thing on your mind should be “your place or mine.”

“When y’all in the room and about to smash diddly-doop, you take that shirt off with pride and your Yitty’s are underneath and he’s like ‘Dayyummn,’ or she’ like ‘Dayyummn,’ or their like ‘Dayyummn, I like what I see!' And you’re like ‘I know I’m in my Yitty’s b****!'”

Up next for Lizzo, beside the long awaited album, is Saturday Night Live on April 16, where she’ll be playing host and musical guest. To hear everything Lizzo had to say about the experience of getting prepared for the show, more check out the entire interview above.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
HollywoodLife

Diddy Spotted Out With Rumored GF Yung Miami At Pre-GRAMMY Party: Photos

Diddy was seen leaving Offsunset night club with Yung Miami in Los Angeles, CA while dressed to impress on Friday night. Diddy, 52, started off GRAMMY Award weekend right when he attended a fun bash on Apr. 1! The rapper was photographed walking outside the Offsunset night club in West Hollywood with his rumored new girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, as they left Mike Dean and Jeff Bhasker‘s event, which was held in honor of music’s biggest night of the year on Sunday. The good-looking pair was dressed in stylish outfits as they walked by cameras and appeared relaxed around each other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is in Critical Condition — What Happened?

Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, Apple Watts made her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut in Season 5 in 2018. As we learned, Apple got her start in the entertainment industry as an exotic dancer, but she later gained popularity as a video vixen, appearing in music videos alongside rappers like Future. It wasn’t long before she adopted the pseudonym “Ms. Apple Bottom.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Footage Appears to Show Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Being Stood Upright at Club Event (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4/4, 2:45 a.m.: Bliss Nightclub has issued a statement containing an apology and some background. “Our deepest condolences to Goonew’s family, friends, and fans,” the club stated to XXL. “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew’s home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended. Please keep Goonew’s family and friends in your prayers at this difficult time. Respectfully, Bliss DC.”
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Crawls, Defies Gravity in Camila Cabello 'Psychofreak' Video [Watch]

Camila Cabello's third studio album Familia, as well as the surreal music video for her new single Psychofreak, were both released last Friday. The 25-year-old Cuban-born singer can be seen wearing an edgy black suit in the video. In the song's lyrics, the Havana hitmaker also addressed her tense 2016 separation from girl group Fifth Harmony, which was well publicized at the time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lizzo Radio
Rolling Stone

Jon Batiste Delivered ‘Freedom’ at 2022 Grammys. Then It Played in a Gap Commercial

Click here to read the full article. Jon Batiste, the most-nominated artist at the 2022 Grammys with 11 nods, took to the stage Sunday night at the Las Vegas awards show to perform his Record of the Year-nominated song “Freedom.” Batiste appeared in a powder blue suit covered in a cape, but he ditched the vampire look immediately after slaying a piano intro. His backup dancers were kitted out in pastel colors, reminiscent of the Pixar film Soul that Batiste co-composed the score for. The singer made his way to the crowd at the end — eventually standing on top of Billie...
MUSIC
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ on Prime Video, An Exuberant Reality Comp About Full-Figured Dancers Doing It For Themselves

Lizzo is your host for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Prime Video, an eight-part reality competition series that intends to net the hit singer and rapper some fresh talent for her touring crew of backup dancers. “Girls that look like me simply don’t get representation,” Lizzo says of her search through official dancer channels; thus, she’s taken the hunt for talent into her own capable hands. “Are you ready for that jiggle, that wiggle, and everything in the middle?” Take it away, Lizzo.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z & 'The Harder They Fall' Director Jeymes Samuel Set For More Waves

Following the success his success with Netflix last year, JAY-Z is set to serve as producer for a new original film for the streaming platform. On Thursday (March 17), Netflix published a press release announcing the adaption of the original Boom! Studios comic book series Irredeemable and its spinoff Incorruptible, with director Jeymes Samuel of The Harder They Fall attached to the feature along with several of the November 2021 Black Western film’s key producers.
MOVIES
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
thesource.com

Teyana Taylor to Make One-Night-Only Return to Stage for ‘Big Femme Energy Live’

Teyana Taylor, an artist, actress, and dancer, will perform live as a special guest during the forthcoming “Big Femme Energy Live” performance on March 24 for one night only, according to Amazon Music and Femme It Forward. Fans may watch live performances by Teyana Taylor, Ambré, Baby Rose, SAYGRACE, and Mapy, who will be accompanied by an all-women symphony orchestra. The one-of-a-kind concert, which will be live-streamed from Los Angeles’ Belasco Theater exclusively on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch starting at 7 p.m. PST, is the final stop on the “Big Femme Energy Live” tour.
MUSIC
Complex

Jim Jones Drops “We Set the Trends” Remix f/ Juelz Santana, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and Migos

Jim Jones has added more star power to his “We Set the Trends” track. Nearly four months after delivering the original version, the East Coast legend came through with the song’s official remix, featuring Migos, Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, and fellow Dipset member Julez Santana. Jones announced the remix back in January, fresh off the release of his and DJ Drama’s joint project Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy