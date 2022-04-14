ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Could Russell Westbrook be traded to Hornets?

By Robert Marvi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cWBpX_0f9WomRA00

Aside from finding the right head coach, the first domino to fall in the Los Angeles Lakers’ attempt to become championship contenders again is what they do with Russell Westbrook.

Although he played well at times and is still a very good player with plenty of value, it seems very unlikely that L.A. would want to keep him, especially after reports of his poor attitude towards teammates and coaches have surfaced.

Trading him for a somewhat palatable package will be difficult, given his attitude, the fact that his athleticism appears to be declining, his ever-present flaws and the $47 million he would be owed next season, the final season of his contract.

But according to Jake Fischer, the Charlotte Hornets may have some real interest, and they may have some players to offer in return who may have question marks but also have value to bring to the Purple and Gold.

Via Bleacher Report:

“The idea of moving [Gordon] Hayward’s $30 million salary and additional contracts—such as Kelly Oubre or Mason Plumlee and a third, smaller deal—to Los Angeles for Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract has taken hold among league executives, as first reported by Marc Stein. Westbrook would be owed $47 million in 2022-23 if he picks up his player option, which would create significant financial flexibility for the Hornets in the summer of 2023.”

The Hornets players who could help L.A. right now

Hayward has a big contract that doesn’t seem to match his production, and he is injury-prone, but when he’s healthy, he is a player who could help the Lakers address at least one of their weaknesses.

He has always been a great 3-point shooter, especially when set up by teammates, and he made 39.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward also has some ability to hit the open man, as his career average of 3.5 assists per game suggests, and he can also score a bit off the dribble, which would allow L.A. to keep its offense humming when LeBron James is resting (or injured).

But the exciting part of a potential Lakers-Hornets trade could be the other players Charlotte would have to include to make the deal work salary-wise, as mandated by league rules.

Oubre is a young and athletic 6-foot-7 wing who can score, defend and finish strong, especially in transition. He could be a great fit with James and company.

Meanwhile, Plumlee would give the Lakers a decent starting-caliber starter who can rebound and defend.

The one thing that could make a Lakers-Hornets Westbrook trade happen

It has been rumored that many around the NBA don’t like Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, and it’s hard for such an executive to execute trades and get fair offers when rival executives dislike him.

But the general manager of the Hornets is Mitch Kupchak, who worked for the Lakers in that capacity for many years and was also a player for them in the 1980s.

Perhaps Kupchak could be willing to do his former team a solid and take Westbrook off its hands while sending it a couple of players that would help it become elite as soon as next season.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Klay sheds light on heated Game 1 exchange with Gordon

Klay Thompson is back in the playoffs, and he brought his trash talk with him. The Splash Brother is known more for his shooting than displays of anger on the court, but Golden State’s Game 1 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center on Saturday was the exception, as the opening round of playoffs clearly had Thompson in the zone.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Charlotte, NC
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Hayward, CA
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who is the better player now: Celtics star Jayson Tatum or Nets guard Kyrie Irving?

When current Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was a member of the Boston Celtics, it was very clear what the talent hierarchy of the team was, with the Duke product at the point at the apex of the star continuum on the team. But since he left to join superstar teammate Kevin Durant on the Nets, another Duke alumnus has quite likely eclipsed Irving’s star.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Playoffs: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch

The Brooklyn Nets will meet the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday afternoon from TD Garden. The Nets knocked off the Cavaliers to advance to the NBA Playoffs as they look to pick up some momentum with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. As for the Celtics, they come into the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the NBA by winning 10 of their last 13 games.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Brooklyn Nets defensive weakness cost them vs. the Boston Celtics?

If there is anything that suggests the Boston Celtics have the edge in a series against the Brooklyn Nets in their first round series of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, it is the Celtics’ league-best defense. Both teams have high level defensive capabilities, and the advantage of the Nets in terms of having won titles may be offset by Boston’s depth and home court advantage in the series.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Mason Plumlee
Person
Mitch Kupchak
Person
Rob Pelinka
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raptors: Nick Nurse provides injury update on Scottie Barnes

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said X-rays on Scottie Barnes‘ left ankle were negative after the rookie left Game 1 versus the Philadelphia 76ers early. Barnes appeared to have his ankle stepped on by 76ers center Joel Embiid at the beginning of the fourth quarter. He immediately went down in pain and needed assistance leaving the court. The Raptors eventually ruled him out of returning to the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Via Bleacher Report
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns Game 1 odds, picks and predictions

The No. 1 seed Phoenix Suns begin their playoff run Sunday, hoping to return to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row. They open the first round of the NBA playoffs at home against the New Orleans Pelicans, who earned the No. 8 seed after coming out of the play-in games. Tip-off is 9 p.m. ET at Footprint Center (on TNT). Below, we look at the Pelicans vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls vs. Bucks: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks for Game 1

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night in Game 1 of their first round series and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at Tipico Sportsbook.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy