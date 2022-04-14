ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Lucid Announces Air Grand Touring Performance With 1000+ Horsepower

torquenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Touring Performance variant arrives to meet demand for a huge-horsepower EV started by the Air Dream Edition. Lucid has announced a new version of the Air Grand Touring which slots in just below the company's flagship Dream Edition and becomes the most powerful EV on sale today. With a total...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

Lucid Air Grand Touring: In The Metal At Lucid Studio Toronto

Lucid's newest Studio location marks its second in Canada, giving shoppers at one of the nation's most upscale malls a change to get up close and personal with the Air Grand Touring. Today marks Lucid's expansion into another lucrative market: the Greater Toronto Area. The doors to Lucid's newest Studio...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mercedes Revisits Iconic Smart Brand With an EV

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF) is pulling out all the stops to upset established order in the electric-vehicle market. The German group, whose sedans are one of the benchmarks in car buyers' eyes, also wants to be seen as an environmentally friendly producer. The brand with the star is doing everything...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Dream#Horsepower#Vehicles#Ev#The Air Dream Edition#Lucid Air Grand Touring#The Air Grand Touring
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43 arrives with 4-cylinder engine, electrified turbo

Mercedes-Benz AMG on Wednesday unveiled a new version of its redesigned SL convertible, one powered by a 4-cylinder engine. The car slots in roughly where the V-6-powered SL 400 used to sit, though its availability in the U.S. is yet to be confirmed. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Honda Readying Two Electrified Sports Cars, Shows Them Under Sheets

Honda hosted a deep dive on its future electrification plans, both domestically and worldwide, going into more detail about how it plans to bridge its current dearth of EVs and the 2 million it plans to sell annually by 2030. As you can imagine, the hour-long Powerpoint presentation, littered with dry number roundups, battery plans, and several home-market electric vehicles we'll never see (and Honda didn't show) was pretty standard business update fare.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
CarBuzz.com

Deus Vayanne Hypercar Lands In New York With 2,200 HP

If you haven't yet heard of Deus Automobiles, that's about to change. The newly formed automaker previously teased a big reveal at this year's 2022 New York International Auto Show, and after seeing the company's first car, we think Deus could soon become a household name on the level of Pagani or Rimac. Give a warm hello to the Deus Vayanne, an all-electric hypercar with a predicted output of over 2,200 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft of torque. The Vayanne should give rival hypercars like the Rimac Nevera a run for their money with a top speed of more than 248 mph and claimed 0-62 mph time of quicker than 1.99 seconds.
CARS
Sourcing Journal

Woolmark Announces Performance Challenge Winners

Click here to read the full article. The Woolmark Performance Challenge is an incubation program that encourages innovative thinking resulting in ground-breaking ideas. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSwiss Running Brand On Anticipates Second-Half 'Hyper-Growth'Swiftwick Launches Flite XT Trail Outdoor Socks With Proprietary FiberAsics Sees Strong Running GrowthBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LIFESTYLE
torquenews.com

Ford Readies For Launch Of F-150 Lightning ‘Job 1' On April 26

Although it has seemed to take forever, the impending launch of the Ford F-150 Lightning has been rather quick. As recently as two years ago, the automaker was still teasing the pickup's launch and now it is scheduled for April 26. For more than a year, the vehicle world has...
CARS
torquenews.com

Tesla Explains Why The Refreshed Model Y Only Has A 279 Mile Range Despite 4680 Cells & Structural Pack

Tesla has finally given an explanation on why the refreshed Model Y only has a 279-mile range despite sporting the revolutionary 4680 cells and a structural battery pack. Tesla recently held an epic party to mark the opening of the company’s newest Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. The event so-called Cyber Rodeo featured everything from Tesla’s latest redesigned Cybertruck prototype to the first mention of a “futuristic dedicated robotaxi” Tesla is building; to drone formation featuring DogeCoin; and everything in between.
AUSTIN, TX
RideApart

Aston Martin’s Outlandish AMB 001 Superbike Begins Shipping To Customers

At EICMA 2019, Aston Martin joined forces with Brough Superior to build a super exclusive, ultra-rare, track-only machine called the AMB 001. Well, at the time, the two British marques had no idea that the world was about to be flipped over onto its head, and had high hopes of launching the bike in 2020. A total of 100 of these monstrously futuristic machines were to be made. Now, nearly three years later, the bikes are beginning to ship to their rightful owners.
CARS
torquenews.com

Add new comment

Owning a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) comes with some special perks including the ability to utilize two forms of fuel, one of which is sometimes available for free and allows the blissful experience of all electric driving. We just spent a week at a resort on the Deschutes River near Bend, Oregon which also offered the luxury of free 240V charging.
BEND, OR
torquenews.com

Tesla's New Standard Range Model Y Vehicle Will Have Huge Margins

Tesla is beginning production of a standard range Model Y from Giga Texas. This vehicle is eventually going to have huge margins - as high as 35% or more, once Tesla reaches volume production. Tesla's New Standard Range Model Y Vehicle Will Have Huge Margins. There is some information we...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Hypnotic Sound Of The Pininfarina Battista's Electric Motors

As the fully-electric era draws closer and closer, automakers known for producing sports cars face a battle to instill a tangible emotional quality in cars without an internal combustion engine. One aspect that has come under increasing scrutiny is the audible quality of an EV. BMW has turned to legendary music composer Hans Zimmer to incorporate an immersive sound experience in EVs like the iX M60, and Dodge has promised that its upcoming electric muscle car will have a shocking sound.
CARS
electrek.co

Toyota to launch an electrified SUV version of its Crown sedan, the first Toyota exported to the US in the 1950s

A recent report out of Tokyo says that Toyota is working on an SUV version of its Crown sedan, arriving in hybrid, PHEV, and fully-electric versions for its home country in addition to exports of some versions to China and North America. The Crown was the first Toyota vehicle to be exported to the United States in 1958, and it has remained a mainstay model in the Japanese market for 67 years.
CARS
torquenews.com

New-Generation Forester Could Be Subaru's Next Model To Go Electric

With Subaru stepping up its electric model time frame, will customers see a next-generation 2024 Forester all-electric compact SUV? See why Forester could be Subaru's next new EV. When will Subaru launch its next all-electric model? Subaru Corporation said recently they would offer "new strong hybrid vehicles scheduled for release...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica combines power and poise

Lamborghini in March said the Huracan and Urus will each receive two variants this year and that these will be the last Lamborghinis to be launched without any form of electrification. On Tuesday, the first of these new models was revealed in the form of the Huracan Tecnica. It essentially...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy