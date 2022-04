An off-duty Pasadena police officer is accused of crashing into a stopped Houston police patrol vehicle early Thursday morning, a collision that sent both to the hospital. A pair of Houston cops had detained a driver who was found passed out behind the wheel of a Ford Explorer in the 6000 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway frontage road around 2:45 a.m. The two officers had their patrol SUVs—each with their emergency lights activated—stopped in the outside lanes of the frontage road as they questioned the driver and had the Explorer towed.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO