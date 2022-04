Assets are what’s owned by an individual or a company. They are, in accounting terms, a company’s resources from past transactions through which future economic benefits are expected to flow. In other words, assets are items purchased or acquired by a company, and it’s expected that they will be used to generate profit, though that isn’t always certain and guaranteed. Also, assets tend to have a definite lifespan of usefulness, and their value is accounted for in depreciation and amortization.

