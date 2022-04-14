ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Alabama RB Brian Robinson Jr. to visit 49ers

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
Alabama running back Brian Robinson will visit the 49ers as he makes his pre-draft visits. Robinson will also see the Buccaneers, Commanders and Saints according to Boardroom’s Jordan Schultz.

Robinson was moderately productive through his first four years with the Crimson Tide before breaking out last season with 1,343 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 271 carries. He finished his career with 545 rushes, 2,704 yards and 29 rushing scores.

Perhaps the most intriguing thing about Robinson though is the way he came along as a pass catcher in 2021. After hauling in just 17 catches for 150 yards in his first four years, he posted 35 receptions for 296 yards and three touchdowns in his final season.

San Francisco has a go-to running back with Elijah Mitchell and head coach Kyle Shanahan last season seem interested in giving carries to another back while Mitchell was healthy. However, JaMycal Hasty got virtually all of the third-down work which is where Robinson might be able to carve out a roll if he does wind up with the 49ers.

