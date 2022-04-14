ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida's season opener among ESPN's most-anticipated games in 2022

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KM8Rc_0f9WdQib00

Florida football is on the cusp of its annual Orange and Blue spring game — despite a two-year hiatus due to COVID — but that does not mean it is too early to look ahead to next fall when the Gators officially return to the gridiron. Among the many in the media scoping out the autumn schedule is ESPN, which recently published a roundtable discussion regarding the most anticipated matchups on the college football schedule in 2022.

ESPN’s Chris Low was most excited about the Florida-Utah game, as it represents a rare opportunity to see a game between the SEC and Pac-12 on one of the schools’ campuses. He also noted the many storylines that accompany the game, including the debut of the Gators’ new head coach.

He offered the following about the logic behind his selection.

Any time the SEC and Pac-12 square off — on somebody’s campus — sign me up. There’s just something about one school and its fans trekking all the way across the country to play another school with a different culture and different group of fans. There are tons of storylines to the Florida-Utah season opener in Gainesville on Sept. 3. For one, it’s Billy Napier’s debut as Florida’s head coach and Gator Nation is hungry to see him get off to a rousing start. The schedule is a daunting one for Napier in his first season. There are trips to Tennessee (Sept. 24), Texas A&M (Nov. 5) and Florida State (Nov. 25), not to mention the annual clash with Georgia in Jacksonville (Oct. 29). So if the Gators are going to win 10 or more games in 2022, they need to take care of business in the opener. For a Utah team ranked in the top 10 of some early season polls, it’s a chance to beat an SEC foe on the road, which would bolster the Utes’ College Football Playoff résumé if they can repeat as Pac-12 champions. Moreover, former Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, second on the team in tackles a year ago, transferred to Utah and will be going up against his old teammates.

It should be a fun one for the Gator Nation when Napier’s squad opens up the 2022 schedule early next September. Meanwhile, there is a lot that can still happen between the outcome of the spring game as well as the team’s efforts in the transfer portal.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Billy Napier Announces Significant Florida Football Jersey News

Every fanbase in sports seems to be able to agree on one thing: all-black uniforms are awesome. On Thursday, Florida Gators recently-hired head football coach Billy Napier revealed that his team will be rocking all-black uniforms sometime in the near future. The fan-favorite move will also include some charitable work.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Releases Statement: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers PR team released a statement from Kalabrya Haskins, wife of the late quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was tragically killed in South Florida last weekend. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Wife Of Former Auburn Quarterback Releases Heartbreaking News

Some gut-wrenching news out of SEC country on Wednesday. Former Auburn quarterback, Jeff Klein, suffered a “significant” stroke according to his wife, leaving his brain severely damaged. In a heartbreaking statement, Klein’s wife detailed her husbands struggles; and that in the coming days he will be taken off...
AUBURN, AL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Michael Jordan And His Wife

Michael Jordan’s NBA team is playing for its playoff lives on Wednesday night. The Charlotte Hornets are taking on the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA’s play-in game on Wednesday night. The winner of this team will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed, while the loser of this game is eliminated.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

There Are Calls For NFL To Investigate Tom Brady Tampering

Amid a slew of reports that the Miami Dolphins were ready to move heaven and earth to bring Tom Brady into the fold, questions of whether the Dolphins may have engaged in tampering are starting to emerge. Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that the Miami Dolphins were ready to make...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football#Florida Gators#American Football#Orange And Blue Spring#Covid#Sec#Pac 12#Gator Nation#Texas A M
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Report: 1 Program In Good Shape For Georgia 5-Star Transfer

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Ohio State Football Kicker Not Currently With Team

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made an important announcement this Thursday regarding senior kicker Noah Ruggles. He’s not currently with the team, but the expectation is that he’ll rejoin the Buckeyes in the summer. Ruggles, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, has been a productive kicker for...
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

Zion Williamson Dunk Video Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

Pelicans star Zion Williamson seems to making some solid strides in his injury recovery. Ahead of tonight’s Play-In matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the former No. 1 overall pick threw down an incredible 360-windmill dunk with relative ease. Take a look at the dunk here:. While Zion may...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Georgia Football Player Lands Special Endorsement Deal

Georgia’s Brock Bowers has landed a tasty sponsorship with a local fast-food institution. The sophomore tight end announced a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Zaxby’s, a Southern-based chicken franchise whose headquarters are located in Athens, Georgia. According to an official press release, Bowers will appear...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy