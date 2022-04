Rick Springfield and Men at Work are joining forces this summer for an 18-city tour featuring special guest John Waite. All involved say it's going to be an "incredible" run. The Australian rocker invited UCR to his house in Santa Barbara, where he shared a number of humorous anecdotes from his career. Springfield was joined by Waite and Men at Work's Colin Hay, and plenty of lighthearted banter and the occasional jab ensued.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO