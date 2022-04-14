ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Here's What to Do if You Miss the Tax Day Deadline

By Lawrence Banton
 1 day ago
Each year Tax Day seems to sneak up on Americans and many actually miss the filing deadline. This year federal taxes are due on Monday, April 18, but let's say — whoops! — you miss it. We asked the experts at Jackson Hewitt what you should know if you blow the deadline.

What should I do if I am late filing my taxes?

  1. File an extension. (You can do that for $5 through JHOnline. Just create an account and select file an extension.)
  2. File either a tax return or extension.
  3. If late from prior year, get managed as soon as possible. Each day that passes increases risks, possible penalties, and interest.

