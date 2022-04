Monday, April 4 is the deadline to register for the Primary Election to be held on Tuesday, May 3, according to a release from the Wayne County Board of Elections. Voters may visit www.VoteOhio.gov or www.WayneCountyOH.gov to register online, check their voter registration, change their address, locate their polling place, view sample ballotand find absentee voter information.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 28 DAYS AGO