Normal, IL

St. Jude Kentucky Derby Gala

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWJBC cordially invites you to the Kentucky Derby Gala benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on May 7th. Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Uptown Normal. Your ticket for Bloomington-Normal’s largest Kentucky Derby themed event includes hors d’oerves,...

KTTS

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here at Everything Country 94.7 KTTS, we know just how important it is to look out for one-another. One of the ways that we do that is by supporting charities that protect the most vulnerable members of our community, like our good friends at the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
TODAY.com

Ukrainian children battling cancer receive treatment at St. Jude’s

While the Biden administration announced it will allow at least 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to immigrate to the United States, a group of Ukrainian children battling advanced cancer have already arrived to receive treatment at St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY from Memphis, Tennessee.March 25, 2022.
WREG

First Lady Jill Biden visits St. Jude hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The First Lady arrived in Memphis on Friday to visit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. First Lady Jill Biden visited St. Jude to highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and their families and caregivers, according to a news release. She has visited numerous cancer research facilities around the country […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Normal, IL
Normal, IL
The Telegraph

Mr. Vanderquack completes St. Jude mission

GLEN CARBON - Mr. Vanderquack has returned from his 195-day journey a little worse for the wear, but his mission - to raise money for kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - has been accomplished. The 20-inch plush duck with a GPS unit sewed into it was the creation of East Alton resident Lisa Unverzagt. Mr. Vanderquack's journey started Sept. 3, 2021, and came to a close Saturday at Cassens Dodge Jeep Ram in Glen Carbon after accomplishing his goal of visiting all 50 states by Jeep convoy. "Mr. Vanderquack came home (Thursday) night, and he doesn't look as fresh as he did when he left," Unverzagt said. "But he's been on the road for 195 days. "He has been in the seat of 590 Jeeps and thousands have joined his convoy across the United States," she said. "He's been to Alaska, and he's been to Hawaii, and he's gone 47,000 miles in the seat of a Jeep."
ALTON, IL
actionnews5.com

St. Jude follows patients for life to improve tomorrow’s outcomes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been 20 years since Mariangeles Grear was cured of childhood cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. But care doesn’t end when treatment is finished. Grear will be 35 this April, a milestone also marked by 21 years of being cancer-free. At...
MEMPHIS, TN
WAFB.com

GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Four Ukrainian children and their families arrived at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Monday night on a U.S. government-operated medical transport aircraft. According to St. Jude, the families were in Poland where they were triaged and sent to cancer centers across Europe, Canada...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Work done at St. Jude in Memphis has global impact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Around the world, an estimated 400,000 children will be diagnosed with cancer this year. It’s no secret ST. Jude does incredible life saving work in the Mid-South. But when it’s research, medical car and treatment stretch from Danny Thomas Boulevard in Memphis, all the way...
MEMPHIS, TN
KYTV

FACT SHEET: Buy your St. Jude Dream Home tickets

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Construction for the 2022 KSPR Dream Home is underway in Republic. Tickets go on sale on March 31. King Built Artisan Homes in Valley Trails, Republic Estimated value: $680,000 1352 Wilder Trail, Republic, Mo. 65738. Giveaway Date: Sunday, June 26 Tickets on Sale. Prize Deadline: Friday,...
REPUBLIC, MO
