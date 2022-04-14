St. Jude Kentucky Derby Gala

GLEN CARBON - Mr. Vanderquack has returned from his 195-day journey a little worse for the wear, but his mission - to raise money for kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - has been accomplished. The 20-inch plush duck with a GPS unit sewed into it was the creation of East Alton resident Lisa Unverzagt. Mr. Vanderquack's journey started Sept. 3, 2021, and came to a close Saturday at Cassens Dodge Jeep Ram in Glen Carbon after accomplishing his goal of visiting all 50 states by Jeep convoy. "Mr. Vanderquack came home (Thursday) night, and he doesn't look as fresh as he did when he left," Unverzagt said. "But he's been on the road for 195 days. "He has been in the seat of 590 Jeeps and thousands have joined his convoy across the United States," she said. "He's been to Alaska, and he's been to Hawaii, and he's gone 47,000 miles in the seat of a Jeep."

ALTON, IL ・ 27 DAYS AGO