I'm not sure if crime is getting worse in East Texas or if social media is just making is much easier for us to know about all the crime and the suspects involved in these crimes. But we are always hearing about people being arrested or drugs being found, thankfully we have some tremendous law enforcement officers who take it serious when protecting and serving East Texas. But sometimes law enforcement could use some help which is why Crime Stoppers of Henderson County have posted details regarding 4 wanted suspects who they are currently trying to track down.

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO