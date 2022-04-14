ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

ICYMI: The Road To OKC Sooner Softball Show 04/13/22

By Buddy Wiley
thefranchiseok.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Champan and former Sooner Nicole Mendes talk Sooner...

thefranchiseok.com

Comments / 0

Related
Oklahoma Daily

OU baseball: Sooners fall to Lamar 14-11 at home

Oklahoma (20-13, 4-5 Big 12) fell to Lamar (22-13) 14-11 in Norman on Friday. The Sooners allowed 20 hits and a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings OU outscored Lamar 7-2 from then on but were unable to overcome the deficit. Redshirt sophomore Jake Bennett gave up...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Texas Softball Stuns No. 1 Oklahoma In Major Upset: Fans React

The best team in college softball fell in stunning, upset fashion on Saturday afternoon. No. 1 Oklahoma had a 40-game win streak heading into its clash against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday. The Sooners couldn’t keep their streak alive. Texas upset Oklahoma 4-2 earlier today. It’s the defending champs’...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
News On 6

Tulsa's BOK Center Transforms For PBR: Unleash The Best

Bulls will be bucking and riders ready in just a few hours as the PBR in downtown Tulsa kicks off tonight. At the BOK Center, 750 tons of dirt are packed on top of the ice rink. It's just one part of all the work that goes into making the PBR come to life in Tulsa. The dirt is down and final preparations are underway as some Professional Bull Riders attempt to claim a victory this weekend.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icymi#The Road To Okc#Sooner Softball#Ou#Case Associates
KXII.com

Ardmore’s Willis headed to Neosho, Mitchell joins Pratt

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Two student-athletes signed to play college sports in Ardmore with Khalayah Willis signing to Neosho College and Aalicia Mitchell heading to Pratt. Willis signed with the Neosho basketball team after a decorated career with the Lady Tigers. “The school I picked, I just liked the coach...
ARDMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy