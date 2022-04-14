ICYMI: The Road To OKC Sooner Softball Show 04/13/22

Bulls will be bucking and riders ready in just a few hours as the PBR in downtown Tulsa kicks off tonight. At the BOK Center, 750 tons of dirt are packed on top of the ice rink. It's just one part of all the work that goes into making the PBR come to life in Tulsa. The dirt is down and final preparations are underway as some Professional Bull Riders attempt to claim a victory this weekend.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO