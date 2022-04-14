Proposition feedback sought from Norman Voters

Online survey available through 4/29/22

A survey to gain valuable feedback from Norman voters has been made available online and can be accessed by clicking here. Such insight is largely centered around questions pertaining to the failed water rate proposition to provide funding for infrastructure projects and sustainability initiatives on April 5. General questions about government departments, services and communication are also included.

“Surveys are an additional avenue to connect and engage with the people we serve,” said Tiffany Vrska, Chief Communications Officer. “The insight and assessment that residents provide to us are vital in helping staff understand how to best improve services and communication.”

The survey is 15 questions in length and will be accessible through April 29 via Google Forms. In efforts to encourage one response per resident, a Google account sign-in – which can be created as needed at no cost to web users – may be required for completion. Residents are also welcome to visit the City Manager’s Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at City Hall, 201 W. Gray Street, to access and complete a hard copy survey if desired.

In addition to the community-wide online survey, City staff is exploring avenues to administer a statistically valid survey specific to voters who participated in the April 5 election. Findings of all surveys administered by or through the City of Norman will be made available to the public.

The City of Norman is the only municipality in the state in which voter approval is required for utility rate increases.

Call 405.217.7723 or email publicaffairs@normanok.gov for more information.

###