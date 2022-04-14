ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Republicans may decide this year on host cities for 2024 and 2028 conventions

By Gabby Orr
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
With Republicans narrowing their search to Milwaukee and Nashville as potential hosts for their 2024 nominating convention, the second-choice city may nab a contract after all -- just not until...

Kearney Hub

Top Republican candidates for Nebraska governor agree: Biden is president

The top four Republican contenders for governor in Nebraska agree that Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States. That includes Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the main source of baseless assertions that the election was stolen. In...
NEBRASKA STATE
AOL Corp

More trouble for GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn: North Carolina Republican senator endorses primary opponent

WASHINGTON – Embattled North Carolina congressman Madison Cawthorn faced another problem Thursday: A Republican primary opponent won an endorsement from one of the state's Republican U.S. senators. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Cawthorn "has fallen well short of the most basic standards Western North Carolina expects from their representatives,"...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Democrats move to upend their presidential nominating calendar

The Democratic National Committee is taking a major step to shake up its longstanding presidential primary and caucus calendar that has been led by Iowa and New Hampshire for decades. The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee on Wednesday voted to require those two states, as well as Nevada and South...
IOWA STATE
US News and World Report

Salt Lake Won't Host 2024 National GOP Convention

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Salt Lake City is no longer in the running to host the 2024 Republican National Convention. Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed during his monthly press conference on PBS-Utah that the state capitol won’t host the convention ahead of the next presidential election. “It’s not...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
