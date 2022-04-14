ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Gordon Ramsay’s incredible car collection from fleet of Ferraris to £650,000 Porsche 918 Spyder

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

TV chef Ramsay's incredible car collection includes a fleet of four Ferraris and a £650,000 Porsche 918 Spyder.

The celebrity cook, 55, also enjoys an Aston Martin, a Land Rover Defender and a Ford GT racing car.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jWTq0_0f9WRtu200
Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana with Ferrari 550 Maranello which she bought for him for winning 3 Michelin stars
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2nmz_0f9WRtu200
Gordon has an impressive collection of cars Credit: Xposure
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaW5s_0f9WRtu200
The celebrity chef has a fleet of Ferraris among other cars Credit: Fame Flynet
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zr81o_0f9WRtu200
He said he always dreamt of owning a Ferrari

He has previously revealed how he dreamt as a child of driving a Ferrari 308, adding: "I am very fortunate to have one now.

"Having the privilege to drive on the track in my LaFerrari Aperta and experiencing not just the thrill and the perfection, but the control I have makes me feel on top of the world.

"I grip the wheel, push the button; then that unmistakable sound."

Aston Martin DB7 V12 Vantage

This £153,000 car was launched in 1994 but improved in 1999 with the V12 version.

It has a 5.9litre block to deliver 420bhp, and has a top speed of 186mph.

Ferrari F430 GTB

The Ferrari F430 GTB has a 4.3-litre V8 engine and a top speed of 196mph.

Ramsay later replaced it with a turbocharged 488 GTB, which is much faster.

Porsche 918 Spyder

This was Ramsay's first supercar and was among the first to use hybrid tech.

The £650,000 model can get from 0-60mph in just 2.2 seconds.

Its top speed is 214mph and is powered by a 4.6litre V8 engine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RG1E5_0f9WRtu200
The Porsche 918 Spyder can get from 0-60mph in 2.2seconds Credit: AP:Associated Press

Land Rover Defender 110 SVX 'Spectre' JB24

The 110 defender was transformed into this version for the James Bond film Spectre.

Ramsay's is one of just seven that survived from the movie.

It is thought to be the most expensive Land Rover, costing around £245,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49afJQ_0f9WRtu200
The Land Rover Defender featured in the James Bond Spectre film

BAC Mono

This £168,000 motor weighs just 540kg and can go from 0-68mph in 2.8 seconds.

It can also hit a top speed of 170mph.

LaFerrari Aperta

Car fans had to be invited to buy one of these motors, worth £950,000.

But the last of the 210 units was sold at auction for £7.6million

It is powered by a 6.3-litre V12 engine, has a top speed of 220mph and boasts 950bhp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUpvC_0f9WRtu200
Ramsay with his LaFerrari Aperta Credit: SWNS:South West News Service

Ferrari F12TDF

The £471,000 sports car has a 6.3litre engine and 769bhp. It is based on the F12 Berlinetta, but is 110kg lighter.

It has a top speed of 211mph, and Ramsay's model is one of just 799 units produced.

McLaren Senna

Ramsay got his first McLaren in 2016 before getting this £750,000 model - one of just 500 made.

He has previously said it is "like driving the fastest roller-coaster you've ever been on."

It has a top speed of 208mph.

Ford GT

This latest model has a top speed of 216mph and costs £344,000.

And the car managed to win the Le Mans sports car race in France again in 2016.

Ferrari SP2 Monza

This model celebrates 70 years of Ferrari and is inspired from the 750 Monza, 250 Testa Rossa and 166MM.

Just 500 were made costing around £1.4million each.

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
Ars Technica

You can now buy a road-legal replica of Porsche’s mighty 917K racer

The UK is known for plenty of things, but it's not all fish and chips and dodgy Russian oligarch money. It's also surprisingly permissive when it comes to registering vehicles for public roads. Thanks to a process called "Individual Vehicle Approval," it's possible to road-register cars that would likely be met with exasperated spluttering if you were to try the same thing in Germany, Japan, or most states in the US.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Lamborghini Huracan Coming Next Week

Lamborghini has finally announced the premiere date for the latest Huracan model. We were fortunate enough to see a new version of the Huracan at the recent Aventador Ultimae Roadster launch, but we are sworn to secrecy until Lamborghini unveils the new model to the world. You certainly can't tell...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
CARS
InsideHook

The Infiniti FX “Bionic Cheetah” Predicted the Rise of Performance SUVs, Then Vanished Completely

The early 2000s saw the SUV revolution picking up a full head of steam as automakers began to add haulers of all shapes and sizes to their respective lineups. In addition to the traditional full-frame trucks, increasingly it was car-based crossovers (claiming to marry the comfort of a sedan with the practicality of a sport-utility) that became the bread and butter of companies eager to cash in on the higher transaction prices associated with these tall wagons.
CARS
hypebeast.com

The 2022 Bentley Bentayga Receives a Bespoke Mulliner "Space Edition"

British car manufacturer, Bentley has revealed a one-off model of its 2022 Bentley Bentayga for one special customer. The brand’s in-house design branch Mulliner, has constructed a bespoke “Space Edition” model of the six-figure Bentayga Speed, which is powered by a 626 hp twin-turbocharged W-12 engine. The exterior is understated and features the same shade that the first generation 2003 Bentley Continental GT once wore. Dressed in a special dark green-grey Cypress paint job reminiscent of the ominous night sky, the car also features orange accents inspired by dust trails led by comets. The exterior evokes the shade of the moon’s surface with the metallic grey and green undertones while the body includes the blackline specification that replaces the usual chrome trim.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche 918 Spyder#Ferrari F12#Land Rover#Vehicles#Ferraris#V12#Bac Mono
CarBuzz.com

The Wait Is Over For The Mercedes-AMG SL

At the end of October last year, Mercedes-AMG revealed its all-new SL roadster. It's been touted as a proper luxury grand tourer and can even be had with bespoke fitted luggage, but it's also promised to offer the lightness and handling ability to behave like a true sports car. Manhart is already working on tuning upgrades for the drop-top, but before you can take advantage of such packages, you'll need the actual car first. So when can you place an order? Well, the wait is over and Mercedes has opened orders for the svelte sports car just in time for the start of spring.
CARS
CNET

The Coolest Car at the New York Auto Show Was a 36-Year-Old Citroën

The best cars at the 2022 New York Auto Show this week weren't brand-new EVs, large luxury SUVs or modern sports cars -- the only cars that really got me excited were all over 20 years old. Tucked away between Subaru and Chevy's massive booths was a collaborative display from the folks at Radwood and the Saratoga Automobile Museum, and one of the Rad-era vehicles stopped me in my tracks and dropped my jaw. It's not often I come across a car that I've never seen in person before, but this was one on my bucket list: a 1986 Citroën BX 4TC.
CARS
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Official: Toyota Supra getting a manual transmission

The question of whether the Toyota Supra will get a manual transmission has left enthusiasts guessing since even before the current fifth-generation car, an A90 to fans, made its debut at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Well, enthusiasts need guess no more as Toyota on Friday finally confirmed that a...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Motorious

Ford Shoebox Gets The Performance It Deserves

We didn't expect this Mustang mashup to be this cool!. The SN95 chassis is one of ford's most popular versions of their flagship only car, the Mustang. While it didn't exactly compete with F-body examples from the era on the dragstrip or road course stock, they could be made into a fun driving cars with some modification. Now that we have thoroughly pissed off the Mustang enthusiasts, we'll say that these cars have one significant advantage that makes them perfect for a project. These stallions are dirt cheap, which means that you can find examples of slightly used SN95 Mustangs for affordable prices whether you need parts or are building a racer. This particular build is a beautiful example of what you can do with one of these quick crowd-killing machines.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT originally owed by Jerry Seinfeld sold for $1.865M

A 2004 Porsche Carrera GT once owned by Jerry Seinfeld was sold earler this month via Bring a Trailer for $1,865,000. Painted black with dark gray leather upholstery, this Carrera GT was originally delivered to South Shore Porsche in Freeport, New York, and then purchased by Seinfeld from New York City dealership Manhattan Motorcars in January 2005, according to the listing.
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Plans To Replace 1,000 Vehicles Lost At Sea

Now resting at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean, the Felicity Ace cargo ship succumbed to its injuries, sinking after sustaining tremendous fire damage. The vessel, carrying over 4,000 cars in its hold, caught alight and remained on fire as rescuers and emergency personnel attempted to control the flames. Onboard were myriad luxury cars, with around 200 Bentleys and numerous Lamborghinis forever lost to The Pond.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Electric Chevy Blazer Could Be More Corvette Than Camaro

We love the GM Design Instagram account. Here you get to see all the weird and wonderful designs the GM team comes up with. Some make it into production, while others never see the light of day, but these designs always give us a glimpse into the future of GM cars. The latest creation to come out of the GM design laboratory is this racy SUV that looks like the electric version of the Chevrolet Blazer. The cool-looking design comes courtesy of Jason Chen, a creative designer for GMC, and we have to say that if GM decides to go in this direction when the Blazer does go electric, it should attract plenty of buyers.
CARS
Motorious

1933 Ford Cabriolet Hot Rod Is A Performance Master

Ford is known for its incredible performance on the American sales floor and drag strips across the nation. Many car enthusiasts dream of owning their own classic car, but these vehicles tend to have a significant problem. The issue plaguing most classic cars is the performance which typically falls far behind modern standards. For this reason, hot-rodded vehicles have become far more prevalent than in previous years as vintage car people search for a classic car that can keep up at the track. If that description sounds like your thought process when buying an older vehicle, this Ford might be for you.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Low-Mileage Honda S2000 Club Racer Selling For Porsche Money

Aside from the Civic Type R, Honda's lineup of passenger vehicles is sorely lacking in exciting performance cars. This wasn't always the case. Not that long ago, the Japanese brand would be able to sell you the S2000, a no-frills roadster designed to put a smile on your face. Rumors suggest a successor is on the way but, with Honda pivoting towards electromobility, it's unlikely it will be ICE-powered.
CARS
Motorious

1941 Ford Super Deluxe Is A Rare Wagon

This car would be the perfect beach cruiser or classic car club member. Ford has made a reputation for itself in the United States for producing virtually every type of vehicle imaginable in its time manufacturing cars. From the small rigid trucks of the 1970s to the sleek pony cars of today, these automobiles were iconic for their style, utility, and performance. Like most manufacturers of its caliber, one of the most recognizable eras for the design came in its early years with the creation of cars like the Model-T. A few decades after their original hit car, Ford was operating full swing and making cars that could compete with Chevy and Chrysler. That is where this particular car comes into the picture. This wagon featured a recognizable name, pretty hefty power, and a style that is still considered highly unique. For these reasons, you should definitely consider this car for your next automotive purchase.
CARS
Motorious

1938 Chevy Ad Shows Vacuum Control Chevrolet Gearshift

This piece of Chevy tech solved a problem for millions of Americans that still use it today. Chevrolet has had a ton of interesting commercial and advertising strategies over the years, but it's safe to say that some of the best and most effective ones have been the simplest. It's not a very new concept, exchanging catching punchlines and wild color schemes for strength-to-the-point marketing. However, it can be one of the riskiest forms of attention-seeking as it may come off as dull. Two ways to counteract this are by doing on-topic stunts, like Dodge does today, or by informing the consumer on a specific helpful piece of information. That's precisely what this particular commercial did in 1938. It showed off one of the automotive industry's most influential innovations while cementing the golden bowtie brand into American automotive history as an iconic design champion.
CARS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
390K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy