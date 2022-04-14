ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Kansas man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

 2 days ago
PARSONS — A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons,...

