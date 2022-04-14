Luka Doncic expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz

Shams Charania: Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Can duo of Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie carry Mavs’ offense if Luka Doncic can’t face Jazz? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:49 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka Doncic update: Report circulates that he is “expected” to miss Game 1, but Mavericks are proceeding with all options still in play.

mavs.com/luka-update-pa… – 4:16 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving, CJ McCollum shine in play-in; Luka Doncic’s injury is nothing to fool with

cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 2:52 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz https://t.co/kEr106BmlL pic.twitter.com/IInYPuRl7P – 2:37 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Luka Doncic expected to miss Mavericks-Jazz Game 1 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/14/rep… – 2:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

if the NBA sent Tony Brothers back through time like a Terminator to give Luka his 16th T and save him from the final game injury, then they wouldnt have rescinded it. good to know they dont have access to that technology (yet). – 2:25 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Luka Doncic to reportedly miss Game 1 vs. Jazz

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The latest regarding Doncic: twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Views from a very competitive, very spirited Mavs’ practice this afternoon:

— The Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss trio won the corner 3 contest

— Luka Doncic is allll the way back in training room. Just before media was allowed in, he’d been on a treadmill. pic.twitter.com/pKol2rGtrX – 1:51 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Zoom in enough and you can see Luka Doncic on the squat rack. Nothing in court for him yet. pic.twitter.com/yzVt1CtE0U – 1:19 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

Having a @YouTube upload issue with LOCKED ON JAZZ today but it is up on all audio platforms

* Mavs with and without Luka

* Donovan’s approach in the clutch

* Crossover with @LockedOnMavs part 2 – Trash Talk

open.spotify.com/episode/6kSaQm… – 1:09 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

🚨 Luka Doncic 1-on-1:

Why these Mavs mark his best chance yet to “really go deep” in the playoffs — with his view even more notable post-calf strain.

“The most important thing to win a championship — the players got to love their role.”

More here ⬇️ dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:49 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

From @Callie Caplan:

Luka Doncic 1-on-1: Why his view of Mavs going ‘deep’ in playoffs still applies after calf injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:48 AM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON JAZZ – Mavs with and without Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell in the clutch. Part 2 of Crossover with Locked On Mavericks – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/mavs… – 11:45 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

A wholeeee lot going on in Mavs Land this week (even aside from Luka’s calf), so join @Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight for a pre-playoff @dallasnews Q&A!

Sign up here to get free login info, or the recording if ya miss it live! bit.ly/3rpeVam – 10:40 AM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday and the day before and the day before, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 10:03 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Will Luka be good to go? … And four other Jazz-Mavs storylines to follow https://t.co/8tombem9Ts pic.twitter.com/1jz8hRirLd – 12:00 AM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Did Nate McMillan not see what happened with Luka Doncic on Sunday? – 9:22 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Dorian Finney-Smith on Luka Doncic: “He’s definitely involved still, so [he’s] helping us, you know, with schemes and offense, what he sees. He’s still walking around with that smile on his face, so you’d never really know what’s going on.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

No real update from Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Externally, he looks the same.” Luka was riding the stationary bicycle after the media was allowed into practice. He strained his left calf Sunday against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KRzPEkWzeF – 2:32 PM

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: “He’s progressing. He’s doing good. Didn’t practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day.” Mavs haven’t ruled Luka Doncic out of playoff opener vs. Jazz as they continue monitoring response to calf strain treatment: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 14, 2022

Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic getting in some work on the exercise bike next to teammate Maxi Kleber: pic.twitter.com/wCmQOjKpPG -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 13, 2022

Brad Townsend: Jason Kidd update on Luka Doncic, not much of one: “In good spirits. Riding stationary bike.” -via Twitter @townbrad / April 13, 2022