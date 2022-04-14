Luka Doncic expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz
Shams Charania: Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Can duo of Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie carry Mavs' offense if Luka Doncic can't face Jazz?
Luka Doncic update: Report circulates that he is “expected” to miss Game 1, but Mavericks are proceeding with all options still in play.
mavs.com/luka-update-pa…
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving, CJ McCollum shine in play-in; Luka Doncic’s injury is nothing to fool with
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s…
Luka Doncic reportedly expected to miss Game 1 of playoffs vs. Jazz
Report: Luka Doncic expected to miss Mavericks-Jazz Game 1
if the NBA sent Tony Brothers back through time like a Terminator to give Luka his 16th T and save him from the final game injury, then they wouldnt have rescinded it. good to know they dont have access to that technology (yet). – 2:25 PM
Luka Doncic to reportedly miss Game 1 vs. Jazz
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…
Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 vs. Jazz on Saturday night due to strained calf, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
The latest regarding Doncic:
Views from a very competitive, very spirited Mavs’ practice this afternoon:
— The Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss trio won the corner 3 contest
— Luka Doncic is allll the way back in training room. Just before media was allowed in, he’d been on a treadmill. pic.twitter.com/pKol2rGtrX – 1:51 PM
Zoom in enough and you can see Luka Doncic on the squat rack. Nothing in court for him yet. pic.twitter.com/yzVt1CtE0U – 1:19 PM
Having a @YouTube upload issue with LOCKED ON JAZZ today but it is up on all audio platforms
* Mavs with and without Luka
* Donovan’s approach in the clutch
* Crossover with @LockedOnMavs part 2 – Trash Talk
open.spotify.com/episode/6kSaQm…
🚨 Luka Doncic 1-on-1:
Why these Mavs mark his best chance yet to “really go deep” in the playoffs — with his view even more notable post-calf strain.
“The most important thing to win a championship — the players got to love their role.”
More here ⬇️
From @Callie Caplan:
Luka Doncic 1-on-1: Why his view of Mavs going ‘deep’ in playoffs still applies after calf injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:48 AM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Mavs with and without Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell in the clutch. Part 2 of Crossover with Locked On Mavericks
A wholeeee lot going on in Mavs Land this week (even aside from Luka’s calf), so join @Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on Zoom at 6 p.m. tonight for a pre-playoff @dallasnews Q&A!
Sign up here to get free login info, or the recording if ya miss it live!
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates on Luka Doncic’s calf strain. I promise, just like yesterday and the day before and the day before, I’ll share any updates here as soon as there are any updates to share. – 10:03 AM
Will Luka be good to go? … And four other Jazz-Mavs storylines to follow
Did Nate McMillan not see what happened with Luka Doncic on Sunday? – 9:22 PM
Dorian Finney-Smith on Luka Doncic: “He’s definitely involved still, so [he’s] helping us, you know, with schemes and offense, what he sees. He’s still walking around with that smile on his face, so you’d never really know what’s going on.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:51 PM
No real update from Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s in good spirits, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Externally, he looks the same.” Luka was riding the stationary bicycle after the media was allowed into practice. He strained his left calf Sunday against the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/KRzPEkWzeF – 2:32 PM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic today: “He’s progressing. He’s doing good. Didn’t practice, but is in good spirits, and had a good day.” Mavs haven’t ruled Luka Doncic out of playoff opener vs. Jazz as they continue monitoring response to calf strain treatment: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 14, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic getting in some work on the exercise bike next to teammate Maxi Kleber: pic.twitter.com/wCmQOjKpPG -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 13, 2022
Brad Townsend: Jason Kidd update on Luka Doncic, not much of one: “In good spirits. Riding stationary bike.” -via Twitter @townbrad / April 13, 2022
