Ben Simmons targeting return between Games 4 through Game 6

Shams Charania: Sources: Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29) of first-round series vs. Celtics.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

There is a reported new target window for Ben Simmons return to the lineup during the Nets-Celtics series

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

I don’t see how the return of Ben Simmons could do anything but disrupt the Nets in the middle of a series against Boston. – 2:24 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to @Brian Windhorst, Ben Simmons is targeting a return for either Games 4, 5, or 6 in the Boston series

The Voice of the #Nets Ian Eagle tells what kind of impact he could have

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

KD on any Ben Simmons return: "Im not expecting him to play. Im not putting any pressure on Ben to come out there & hoop. I'm not expecting him to do anything but just get his body right & get healthy as fast as he can. Im preparing as if we're playing w/ the team we have"

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Nets coach Steve Nash says Ben Simmons is still doing individual work at the moment. Still no sprinting for Simmons.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Jay King @ByJayKing

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star could make team debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics in playoffs, per report

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Ben Simmons may play for #Nets against #Celtics after 'heavier progress'

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

With Ben Simmons on the court last year, the 76ers had a 107.4 defensive rating, which would’ve ranked 2nd in the NBA.

If the Nets get him for the 1st round, the results might look awfully familiar to last year.

frontofficesports.com/will-nets-110m… via @FOS – 2:40 PM

Nash: "There's a chance Ben comes back, there's a chance he doesn't come back. So I think for us we got to focus on the group — support Ben and his journey to get back on the floor, but at the same time we don't have time to lose focus on the group that's playing."

