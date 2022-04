A storm system that prompted severe weather and tornadoes across the state on Monday is expected to move out of Southeast Texas by noon today. The system was expected to move into the region overnight Monday and into the early morning hours Tuesday while some people may still be sleeping. Strong to severe storms were expected to hit Southeast Texas through 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. "A strong low pressure system will move across the area early Tuesday morning bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms," the NWS said. "Some of these storms will have the potential...

