Royal Caribbean updates: Mariner cancellations, Johnny Rockets & more

Prince William and Duchess Kate's trip to the Caribbean, which is part of the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, didn't go as planned. The royals spent the week touring Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas but instead of being met only with fanfare, they faced protests in some places. People magazine reported that the royals canceled a visit to a cocoa farm in Belize on March 20 after villagers staged a protest about colonialism and the royals' use of a football field for landing their helicopter. The unwelcoming reactions continued on March 22 in Jamaica: The duo arrived just after protests were held calling on the monarchy to apologize and pay reparations for its historical role in the slave trade, CNN reported. The queen is the head of state of Jamaica and other Caribbean nations that are part of the Commonwealth. In late 2021, Barbados officially removed her as its leader, and during William and Kate's visit, the prime minister of Jamaica indicated that his country, too, was preparing to drop her in favor of becoming a republic. At a dinner on March 23, William addressed some of the controversy surrounding the visit. "I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened," he told the audience, acknowledging Britain's role in the slave trade.

WORLD ・ 22 DAYS AGO