Rehoboth -- Hebron Road from Rehoboth Avenue Extension to Canal Crossing Road in Rehoboth Beach will have lane closures weekdays from 7:00 am until 3:30 pm starting Monday, March 28, 2022 through Friday, May 20, 2022 for pedestrian safety improvements. Improvements will include: Connecting the pedestrian pathway from Rehoboth Avenue Extension East to the Junction & Breakwater trailheadPlacing a 6' hot mix shoulder on the north side of Hebron Road between Burton Avenue and Canal Crossing Road Tying in the existing sidewalk stub at the eastern limits to Canal Crossing Road. Tie-ins at all entrances and driveways on the north side of Hebron RoadUtility and mailbox adjustmentsNew signing and pavement markingsAll work will be completed prior to Memorial Day weekend. [More]

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 28 DAYS AGO