DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During a roundtable discussion on healthcare costs in Dallas Monday, March 21, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressman Colin Allred heard from Dallas County leaders, organizations, and residents about their concerns, including the high costs of prescription drugs. Speaker Pelosi said it’s time for Medicare to be able to negotiate with the pharmaceutical companies just like the Veterans Administration does. “They’re saying well, we need the money for research. Really? Then stop spending it on tv. Many of the companies spend more money on TV ads then they do on research,” she said. In a separate interview...

DALLAS, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO