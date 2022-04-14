ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee football to kick off 2022 season on a Thursday

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4K6E_0f9Vr2VR00

The 2022 college football season will kick off Aug. 27 with Week 0.

Week 1 is set to kick off Sept. 1 and will conclude Sept. 5.

Tennessee is set to host Ball State at Neyland Stadium in Week 1. Tennessee announced Thursday its season opener will be played on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. SEC network will televise the matchup.

The contest will kick off Josh Heupel’s second season as Tennessee’s head coach.

The Vols finished 7-6 (4-4 SEC) during Heupel’s first season in 2021. The 2022 season will feature renovations to Neyland Stadium.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Fans React To Nick Saban’s Controversial Recruiting Message

Earlier this week, Alabama head coach Nick Saban made headlines with his comment about name, image and likeness rules. “I don’t think what we’re doing right now is a sustainable model,” Saban said. “The concept of name, image and likeness was for players to be able to use their name, image and likeness to create opportunities for themselves. That’s what it was. So last year on our team, our guys probably made as much or more than anybody in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida's season opener among ESPN's most-anticipated games in 2022

Florida football is on the cusp of its annual Orange and Blue spring game — despite a two-year hiatus due to COVID — but that does not mean it is too early to look ahead to next fall when the Gators officially return to the gridiron. Among the many in the media scoping out the autumn schedule is ESPN, which recently published a roundtable discussion regarding the most anticipated matchups on the college football schedule in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Football
The Spun

The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
NBA
The Spun

Spencer Rattler Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time At Oklahoma

Spencer Rattler entered the 2021 season as a fan-favorite, Heisman Trophy candidate for the Oklahoma Sooners. But after throwing five interceptions through his first five games, the young quarterback’s once-solid relationship with the program soon began to sour. Fans booed Rattler as chants of “We want Caleb” rained down...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Report: 1 Program In Good Shape For Georgia 5-Star Transfer

The Florida State Seminoles are reportedly in good position to land five-star Georgia transfer Amarius Mims ahead of the 2022 season. Mims, the No. 3 offensive tackle recruit in the 2020 class, is the nation’s top available transfer according to 247Sports. Mims is currently on a multi-day visit with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
The Spun

Danny Manning Reportedly Lands New CBB Job

After spending most of the 2021-22 college basketball season as the interim head coach at Maryland, Danny Manning was not retained by the Terps. But he’s staying in the college ranks after finding a new job. According to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Manning is joining the staff...
LOUISVILLE, KS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 5 Best Games

The 2022 college football season is still over four months away, but it’s not too early to look ahead at some of the more anticipated matchups. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) is a popular predictive rating system that attempts to measure team strength and forecast how teams will fare throughout the course of a season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neyland Stadium#College Football Season#American Football#Sec
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two more teams showing UNC basketball recruiting target

While it’s been rumored that the race for five-star power forward G.G. Jackson is coming to an end soon, two programs are making a final effort in trying to pull off a surprising commitment. Louisville and Oregon are the latest teams to enter the race for Jackson per a report. Stockrisers Jake Weingarten is reporting that Oregon has offered Jackson and now Louisville is also getting involved by showing interest in the recruit. Former Duke assistant, Nolan Smith, is leading the way in Louisville’s pursuit of Jackson as he watched him at an AAU event last weekend down in Orlando. Smith also...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas will get new field courtesy of Garth Brooks

Remember all those signs in your high-school gymnasium that read “NO STREET SHOES!” near the floor? Think of that. Country superstar Garth Brooks will play to a packed crowd April 23 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Fans will be in the stands and on the field at the football home of the Hogs. University brass decided afterward was as good a time as any to replace the grass. “This (field) will likely be damaged beyond repair to bring it back to life,” athletic director Hunter Yurachek said. “They will come in Saturday and they will put that plastic square flooring across...
ARKANSAS STATE
Popculture

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Shares True Feelings On National Title Loss

Nick Saban came close to winning a seventh national championship with Alabama back in January, but his squad fell to Georgia, 33-18. Georgia won its first championship since 1980 with that win after it fell to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game in December, 41-24. It’s been three months since...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

SEC announces change to 2022 football schedule

There are some minor changes to the SEC football schedule for the upcoming 2022 season, the conference announced this week. There are three changes to the slate in total, with Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri involved, along with some of their non-conference football opponents. The most important ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy