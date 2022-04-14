ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Season 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ is regal, ravishing romance

By Sejal Krishnan
Daily Californian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore watching season two of “Bridgerton,” viewers should prepare for thrilling romances and scandals galore. Shimmering dresses and elaborate hairstyles will leave audiences in a trance as they gaze upon this diamond of a season. The second season of the dazzling period piece captivates audiences from start...

