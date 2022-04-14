ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Oh snap': American Society of Civil Engineers competes despite broken canoe

By TAYLOR BENES Executive Reporter
 3 days ago
Students in the American Society of Civil Engineers traveled to Trine University in Indiana last weekend to present corn hole boards, a canoe and other creations they built out of concrete.

There was only one problem: the canoe broke in half before even leaving Purdue’s campus.

“I hate to say it, concrete canoe members, but our canoe clean snapped in half during the loading process,” senior Hunter West said in a group chat message the day before the team left for Trine. “Sufficient to say, there will probably be no racing this year.

“We’ll still present and show our pieces of canoe, but I apologize for this unfortunate event.”

While members of ASCE were loading the canoe into the vehicle it was going to be transported in, the canoe broke. Still, ASCE members didn’t let it stop them from enjoying the inaugural Indiana Kentucky ASCE Symposium event.

“Going into the concrete canoe club, I didn’t really know how the whole process worked, but it added a new layer to my civil engineering education,” sophomore Jess Blackney said. “I can’t wait until next year.”

Other members echoed similar statements.

“It was a really fun time getting to visit a new school and meet people from all over the area, especially the Louisville people; they were super cool,” sophomore Tommy Richards said. “We’re going to be way more prepared next year.”

The University of Notre Dame secured the overall winning spot. Despite the broken canoe, Purdue held its ground, taking third place in both project proposal and technical presentation.

ASCE also competes in both seismic design and steel bridges and has historically done well in competitions. The steel bridge team placed first place in the Great Lakes region and fifth nationally in 2013, and in 2020, the seismic design team placed 17th out of 47 competing towers.

Purdue’s concrete canoe team was reestablished during the 2012-13 academic year after a multi-year hiatus, but due to high winds and choppy waves, the team was unable to race its canoe at the 2019 Great Lakes Student Conference in Valparaiso, according to its website.

The trend continues, as the team will have to wait until next year to try racing a canoe again.

Community Policy