Grab some food at a new Pul Fiction restaurantKirill Sharkovski/Unsplash. Who doesn’t enjoy visiting a restaurant or bar based on their favorite movie and television shows? It is what makes pop-up restaurants around the country so popular. A Star Wars pop-up bar, for example, opened in Los Angeles in 2017 under the assumption it would remain open for a few months until daily turnouts died down. In 2022 it’s still open, as the theme has helped the concept not only survive a pandemic but outlast most traditional bars and restaurants. And now, in metro Phoenix, a new theme restaurant and bar looks to replicate the same kind of success.

29 DAYS AGO