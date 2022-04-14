Bid Notice: Water Tower work

At the Algonac City Council’s March 15 meeting, several agenda items were unanimously approved, including water plant and water tower items, an amendment to add an ordinance to establish an Inflow and Infiltration Program and a resolution supporting rerouting United States Bicycle Route 20 to Canada via the Walpole Island Ferry in Algonac.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County officials are issuing a boil water notice following damage to a water main. 216 customers in the Pine Ridge and Hunters Ridge communities are asked to boil their water. The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed. Copyright...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station says the new water tower along Highway 6 should be in service by this summer. City water services say they’re still working on a new water line that will connect to the tower. Once it’s connected the water tower will be put into service.
ARP, Texas (News Release) - On 03/16/2022, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Arp’s public water system, 2120001, to issue a boil water notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions that occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaverdam Water Association has issued a boil water notice for its entire system. The notice is expected to affect around 575-600 active customers. It was issued on Wednesday due to weather-related issues during Tuesday’s severe weather. Customers will need to boil their water until...
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: The eastbound ramp on the interstate has a light on a light pole in the area to exit into York which is not functioning. Who is responsible for replacing the lights? Is it the patrons’ responsibility to report it, to get it fixed?
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — After several days, water service on the Warm Springs reservation in north central Oregon is resuming, although with an indefinite boil water notice. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports community radio station KWSO announced that repairs on a damaged electrical transformer at the water treatment plant...
ALTO, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable...
Now, this was a very interesting factoid I recently discovered. A company by the name of Lake Michigan Carferry acquired the S.S. Badger, a 410-foot ship that can accommodate 600 passengers and 180 vehicles, when they bought Interlake Holding company in 2020. Sara Spore, the general manager of Lake Michigan...
