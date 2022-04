The Chariton Varsity girls basketball team played very well and led most of the way before losing to Centerville, 39-32, at Chariton Jan. 20. Chariton led by eight at halftime and by two heading into the final period. Centerville tied the game early in the fourth period and led by two at different points in the period before hitting their free throws and pulling away late.

CENTERVILLE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO